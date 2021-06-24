Community Food Pantry feeds thousands of families in Greater Carrollwood

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. — More than 1,500 families a month drive through the food distribution line at Village Presbyterian Church in Greater Carrollwood including Noma Driggers and her husband.

“This program has been wonderful for us. When you’re on a limited income and you need the food, they provide. They provide beautifully,” said Noma Driggers.

Driggers said the food they receive from the Community Food Pantry is a big help while they’re in-between food stamps.

“And what we don’t use we pass on to other families,” she said.

The Community Food Pantry began in 2008 as a small closet inside the church. It’s since grown into a 1,400 square foot pantry as the need in the community grew.

The Community Food Pantry not only provides families with essential grocery items but toiletries, baby items, and social services as well.

“Bring those agencies on site, so people who need help with their healthcare, or Medicare or Medicaid. People who need to know how to apply for SNAP. People who are in need of maybe learning how to navigate the school system, but there’s a language barrier,” said Monica Wilson, Director of the Community Food Pantry.

Dozens of volunteers help keep the pantry running, many of them are students.

“You don’t have to come every single week or every single day to be able to do some change. You can just take out a weekend and come with your family and volunteer and you can really see how rewarding it is,” said Maria Carrascal.

The pantry making a difference in the lives of volunteers and those they serve.

