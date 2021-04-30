The Rebound Tampa Bay: Boutique gyms offer more than just a place to work out

TAMPA, Fla. — In the era of COVID-19, many gyms have had trouble getting people to come back.

But at The Bar Performance Training in Carrollwood, they're seeing a surge in new members hitting the weights. Owner and personal trainer Antonio Bishop said that's happening because they don't operate like a traditional gym.

"Here we critique it. We teach you how to do it the correct way where you don't hurt yourself, and you perform better after doing it correctly," Antonio Bishop told ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska. "This is more personal. I get to meet you, I develop a relationship, and we do exactly what we need to make you a better person or a better athlete."

Bishop bought the gym in the middle of the pandemic. He's only been in business for four months.

"It's been a lot of work, a lot of work," Bishop said. "A lot of our guys are former professional athletes, including myself. They started seeing like, you know what, these guys are different. They are former professional athletes, but they have more of a personal touch to them."

Bishop said that personal touch gives each individual a personal trainer. He says anyone coming in, a beginner or advanced, can feel comfortable knowing an expert is there to help them on their health journey.

ABC Action News sat in on a class and watched as Bishop motivated his participants to keep going and dig deep.

"It's kind of like a brotherhood, so that's what we are developing here," Bishop said. "We understand who you are as a person, what are your specific needs, what is your diet you have any existing injuries how do we get you to perform better."

The Bar is constantly expanding classes to include everything from Bootcamp to boxing. Bishop's goal is to develop a reputation for excellence across the country.

"The premier boutique gym in Tampa that's my goal and hopefully the best gym in America," Bishop said. "You get the best of the best man. I mean the best."