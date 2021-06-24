Rebound: Carrollwood Cultural Center bring back classes, summer camps

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. — The Carrollwood Cultural Center is a prominent place in the community where people get to experience the arts.

They have it all; from yoga and acting classes to summer camps.

This time of the year, it's all about the camps and bringing them back in person. In a normal year, they have more than 500 kids attending camps.

Katie Castonguay, Carrollwood Cultural Center Education Director says the reaction from parents has been so positive this year. Parents often say, "you're one of the places we trust and we love and our children enjoy the experience and the education that they get with you with art, music, theater and dance that you're the first person we're coming to are the first place we're coming to for our kids to get that education,"

In fact, she says camps are nearly sold out this year.

"It's definitely been different than last summer, we again, are overwhelmed by the response of being almost sold out. That's pretty incredible. And just the response from the kids of they're just so happy to be in person and getting to play the games and getting to see their friends and getting to see their old teachers that they hadn't years past. Where last year with COVID they weren't able to," explains Castonguay.

But, 2020 was a difficult year for the Cultural Center.

Paul Berg, Executive Director of the Carrollwood Cultural Center says, "Non-profits typically have a difficult time. You know, we're tasked with doing more with less, always. The great thing for us during this whole time is to see the community to pride, the community outpouring."

Through the pandemic, the Cultural Center added virtual classes and will keep those. They're also bringing back in-person classes, too.

Right now, they're working on a performance of Seussical, which along with many of their performances, will be live-streamed.

You can read about everything they offer by clicking here.