Hurricane Ian: Information, emergency phone numbers and apps to bookmark

TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian churns closer to the Tampa Bay area, it's important to make sure you're prepared before and after the storm.
We're compiling a guide of important information, including safety tips; emergency phone numbers and apps that you can bookmark.
- Hurricane Ian live blog: Latest impacts across Tampa Bay
- Hurricane Ian: The latest track and storm information
- Hurricane Ian: Evacuations across Tampa Bay
- Hurricane Ian: Shelter locations across Tampa Bay
Resources to bookmark
- Emergency phone numbers and applications. Click here for a full breakdown by county.
- Where to check power outages based on your provider. Click here for maps and phone numbers.
LIST: What food to save and what to throw out after a power outage
Price Gouging
According to Florida Statutes 501.160 and 501.205, during a state of emergency, it's illegal to charge unconscionable prices for goods or services. Individuals or businesses found guilty of price gouging could face fines up to $1,000 per violation or up to a maximum of $25,000 per day.
Examples of necessary commodities are food, ice, gas, and lumber.
To know if a price is being gouged, compare the price to the average price over the last 30 days. If there is a large difference between the prior price and the current charge, it is considered price gouging.
If you suspect price-gouging, obtain as much information as possible. Take a photograph of the price tag with the item number, write down the product name, quality or size and the name of the manufacturer. Find previous receipts, bills, or invoices that show the price of the item within the 30 days prior to the state of emergency.
Report Price Gouging:
- 1-866-966-7226
- Report Online
- NO SCAM app
Pets
The first and most important thing to remember — never leave your pets behind if you evacuate. If it isn't safe for you, it isn't safe for them.
Make sure your pets have collars and tags with the most up-to-date information. That should include their name, your phone number and any urgent medical needs the pet may have.
Create an emergency kit for your pets that includes three to seven days' worth of food, feeding dishes and water bowls, an extra collar or leash, disposable litter trays and garbage bags, any medication they take, a pet first aid kit and toys.
If for some reason you can't take your pet with you, have a plan in place. Call shelters or kennels in advance, or have a friend on stand-by who can look after them.
Evacuation
Before you evacuate make sure you know a few things.
- Know your evacuation zone
- Pay attention to storm advisories, tune into the news so you know if you need to evacuate
- Know where to go if you do have to evacuate
- Have your hurricane and emergency kits ready
- Make sure you have a full tank of gas
- Plan to take one car per family to reduce traffic
- Be familiar with alternate routes and means of transportation out of your area
- Have cash handy because banks might be temporarily closed
- Leave early enough to avoid being trapped by severe weather
- Make sure it's safe to come back home before you return
Terms to Know
- Tropical Storm Watch
- A Tropical Storm Watch is issued when Tropical Storm conditions, including winds of 39-73 mph, pose a POSSIBLE threat to a specified coastal area within 48 hours.
- Tropical Storm Warning
- A Tropical Storm Warning is issued when Tropical Storm conditions, including winds of 39-73 mph, are EXPECTED in a specified coastal area within 36 hours or less.
- Hurricane Watch
- A Hurricane Watch is issued when sustained winds of 74 mph or higher are POSSIBLE within the specified area of the Watch. Because hurricane preparedness activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force, the Watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the onset of tropical-storm-force winds.
- Hurricane Warning
- A Hurricane Warning is issued when sustained winds of 74 mph or higher are EXPECTED somewhere within the specified area of the Warning. Because hurricane preparedness activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force, the Warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the onset of tropical-storm-force winds.
Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale
- Category 1
- Sustained winds: 74-95 mph
- Very dangerous winds will produce some damage
- Category 2
- Sustained winds: 96-110 mph
- Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage
- Category 3 (considered a major storm)
- Sustained winds: 111-129 mph
- Devastating damage will occur
- Category 4 (considered a major storm)
- Sustained winds: 130-156 mph
- Catastrophic damage will occur
- Category 5 (considered a major storm)
- Sustained winds: 157 mph or higher
- Catastrophic damage will occur