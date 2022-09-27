Hurricane Ian: Information, emergency phone numbers and apps to bookmark

TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian churns closer to the Tampa Bay area, it's important to make sure you're prepared before and after the storm.

We're compiling a guide of important information, including safety tips; emergency phone numbers and apps that you can bookmark.

Resources to bookmark

LIST: What food to save and what to throw out after a power outage

Price Gouging

According to Florida Statutes 501.160 and 501.205, during a state of emergency, it's illegal to charge unconscionable prices for goods or services. Individuals or businesses found guilty of price gouging could face fines up to $1,000 per violation or up to a maximum of $25,000 per day.

Examples of necessary commodities are food, ice, gas, and lumber.

To know if a price is being gouged, compare the price to the average price over the last 30 days. If there is a large difference between the prior price and the current charge, it is considered price gouging.

If you suspect price-gouging, obtain as much information as possible. Take a photograph of the price tag with the item number, write down the product name, quality or size and the name of the manufacturer. Find previous receipts, bills, or invoices that show the price of the item within the 30 days prior to the state of emergency.

Report Price Gouging:



Pets

The first and most important thing to remember — never leave your pets behind if you evacuate. If it isn't safe for you, it isn't safe for them.

Make sure your pets have collars and tags with the most up-to-date information. That should include their name, your phone number and any urgent medical needs the pet may have.

Create an emergency kit for your pets that includes three to seven days' worth of food, feeding dishes and water bowls, an extra collar or leash, disposable litter trays and garbage bags, any medication they take, a pet first aid kit and toys.

If for some reason you can't take your pet with you, have a plan in place. Call shelters or kennels in advance, or have a friend on stand-by who can look after them.

Keeping your pets safe |Tracking the Tropics Quick Tip

Evacuation

Before you evacuate make sure you know a few things.



Know your evacuation zone

Pay attention to storm advisories, tune into the news so you know if you need to evacuate

Know where to go if you do have to evacuate

Have your hurricane and emergency kits ready

Make sure you have a full tank of gas

Plan to take one car per family to reduce traffic

Be familiar with alternate routes and means of transportation out of your area

Have cash handy because banks might be temporarily closed

Leave early enough to avoid being trapped by severe weather

Make sure it's safe to come back home before you return

Terms to Know

Tropical Storm Watch

A Tropical Storm Watch is issued when Tropical Storm conditions, including winds of 39-73 mph, pose a POSSIBLE threat to a specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Warning

A Tropical Storm Warning is issued when Tropical Storm conditions, including winds of 39-73 mph, are EXPECTED in a specified coastal area within 36 hours or less.

Hurricane Watch

A Hurricane Watch is issued when sustained winds of 74 mph or higher are POSSIBLE within the specified area of the Watch. Because hurricane preparedness activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force, the Watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

Hurricane Warning

A Hurricane Warning is issued when sustained winds of 74 mph or higher are EXPECTED somewhere within the specified area of the Warning. Because hurricane preparedness activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force, the Warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the onset of tropical-storm-force winds.



Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale