Hurricane Ian: Shelter locations across Tampa Bay

As Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian, counties across the Tampa Bay area have started to open shelters for those in mandatory evacuation zones. This list will be updated.

All residents should check their local county's website to ensure they have all information for shelters. Find your county below.

County sites offering shelter information:



Shelters by county:

Pinellas:

Open Monday, September 26 at 6 p.m.



Ross Norton Recreation Center

1426 S, MLK Jr. Ave. Clearwater

Lealman Exchange

5175 45th St. N., St. Petersburg Special needs

Largo High School

410 Missouri Ave. N., Largo Pet friendly



Open Tuesday, September 27 at 7 a.m.



Bauder Elementary

12755 86th Ave N, Seminole

Belleair Elementary

1156 Lakeview Rd, Clearwater

Campbell Park Elementary

1051 7th Ave S, St. Petersburg

Carwise Middle

3301 Bently Dr, Palm Harbor

Clearwater Fundamental

1660 Palmetto St, Clearwater

Douglas L. Jamerson Elementary

1200 37th St S, St. Petersburg

Dunedin Community Center

1920 Pinehurst Rd, Dunedin

Dunedin Elementary

900 Union St, Dunedin

Dunedin Highland Middle

70 Patricia Ave, Dunedin Special needs

Fairmount Park Elementary

575 41st St S, St. Petersburg

Gibbs High

850 34th St S, St. Petersburg Pet friendly

James B. Sanderlin IB World School

2350 22nd Ave S, St. Petersburg

John Hopkins Middle

701 16th St S, St. Petersburg Special needs

John M. Sexton Elementary

1997 54th Ave N, St. Petersburg

Lealman Innovation Academy

4900 28th St N, Lealman

McMullen-Booth Elementary

3025 Union St, Clearwater

Melrose Elementary

1752 13th Ave S, St. Petersburg

Mildred Helms Elementary

561 Clearwater Largo Rd S, Largo

New Heights Elementary

3901 37th St N, St. Petersburg

Palm Harbor Middle

1800 Tampa Rd, Palm Harbor

Palm Harbor University High

1900 Omaha St, Palm Harbor Pet friendly Special needs

Ross Norton Recreation Center

1426 S Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Clearwater

Skycrest Elementary

10 N Corona Ave, Clearwater

SPC Midtown

1300 22nd Street S, St. Petersburg



Hernando:

Open Tuesday, September 27 at 9 a.m.



Challenger K-8

13400 Elgin Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34609 Special needs

The Mining Association Enrichment Center

800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34601 Pet friendly

Explorer K-8

10252 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34608 Pet friendly



Hillsborough:

Open Monday, September 26 at 2 p.m.:



Burnett Middle

1010 N Kingsway Rd., Seffner Pet friendly

Durant High School

4748 Cougar Path, Plant City Pet friendly

Lockhart Elementary

3719 N 17TH St., Tampa

Middleton High School

4801 N 22nd St., Tampa

Newsome High School

16550 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia

Pizzo Elementary

11701 Bull Run, Tampa



Reddick Elementary

325 West Lake Dr., Wimauma

Sickles High School

7950 Gunn Highway, Tampa Pet friendly

Steinbrenner High School

5575 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz Pet friendly

Cannella Elementary

10707 Nixon Rd., Tampa

Valrico Elementary

609 S Miller Rd., Valrico

Benito Middle

10101 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa

Boyette Springs Elementary

10141 Sedgebrook Dr., Riverview

Sessums Elementary

11525 Ramble Creek Dr., Tampa

Cypress Creek Elementary

4040 19TH Ave. NE, Ruskin

Hammond Elementary

8008 N Mobley Rd., Odessa

Jennings Middle

9325 Govenors Rd., Seffner

Marshall Middle

18 S Maryland Ave., Plant City

Mulrennan Middle

4215 Durant Rd., Tampa

Nelson Elementary

5413 Durant Rd., Tampa

Shields Middle

15732 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin Pet friendly

Turner Elementary

9020 Imperial Oaks Blvd., Tampa

Wharton High School

20150 Bruce B Downs Blvd., Tampa

Bartels Middle

9190 Imperial Oaks Blvd., Tampa Pet friendly

Barrington Middle

5925 Village Center Dr., Lithia Pet friendly

Brandon High School

1101 Victoria St., Brandon

Cimino Elementary

4329 Culbreath Rd., Valrico

Knights Elementary

4815 N Keene Rd., Plant City

Martinez Middle

5601 W Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz

McKitrick Elementary

5503 Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz

Pride Elementary

10310 Lions Den Dr., Tampa

Smith, SGT Paul Middle

14303 Citrus Pointe Dr., Tampa Pet friendly

Summerfield Elementary

11990 Big Bend Rd., Riverview

Tomlin Middle

501 N Woodrow Wilson, Plant City

Turkey Creek Middle

5005 Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City

Dorothy York Elementary

5995 Covington Garden Drive, Apollo Beach

Bevis Elementary

5720 Osprey Ridge Dr., Lithia

Erwin Technical

2010 E. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa Pet friendly Special needs

Sumner Elementary

10650 Co. Rd. 672, Riverview Pet friendly Special needs

Strawberry Crest High School

4591 Gallagher Rd., Dover Pet friendly Special needs

Riverview High School

11311 Boyette Rd., Riverview Pet friendly Special needs

Bowers-Whitley Career Center

13609 N. 22nd St., Tampa

Wilson Elementary

702 English St., Plant City



Sarasota:

Open Tuesday, September 27 at 12 p.m.

