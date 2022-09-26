Hurricane Ian: Shelter locations across Tampa Bay

As Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian, counties across the Tampa Bay area have started to open shelters for those in mandatory evacuation zones. This list will be updated.
All residents should check their local county's website to ensure they have all information for shelters. Find your county below.
County sites offering shelter information:
Shelters by county:
Pinellas:
Open Monday, September 26 at 6 p.m.
- Ross Norton Recreation Center
- 1426 S, MLK Jr. Ave. Clearwater
- Lealman Exchange
- 5175 45th St. N., St. Petersburg
- Special needs
- Largo High School
- 410 Missouri Ave. N., Largo
- Pet friendly
Open Tuesday, September 27 at 7 a.m.
- Bauder Elementary
- 12755 86th Ave N, Seminole
- Belleair Elementary
- 1156 Lakeview Rd, Clearwater
- Campbell Park Elementary
- 1051 7th Ave S, St. Petersburg
- Carwise Middle
- 3301 Bently Dr, Palm Harbor
- Clearwater Fundamental
- 1660 Palmetto St, Clearwater
- Douglas L. Jamerson Elementary
- 1200 37th St S, St. Petersburg
- Dunedin Community Center
- 1920 Pinehurst Rd, Dunedin
- Dunedin Elementary
- 900 Union St, Dunedin
- Dunedin Highland Middle
- 70 Patricia Ave, Dunedin
- Special needs
- Fairmount Park Elementary
- 575 41st St S, St. Petersburg
- Gibbs High
- 850 34th St S, St. Petersburg
- Pet friendly
- James B. Sanderlin IB World School
- 2350 22nd Ave S, St. Petersburg
- John Hopkins Middle
- 701 16th St S, St. Petersburg
- Special needs
- John M. Sexton Elementary
- 1997 54th Ave N, St. Petersburg
- Lealman Innovation Academy
- 4900 28th St N, Lealman
- McMullen-Booth Elementary
- 3025 Union St, Clearwater
- Melrose Elementary
- 1752 13th Ave S, St. Petersburg
- Mildred Helms Elementary
- 561 Clearwater Largo Rd S, Largo
- New Heights Elementary
- 3901 37th St N, St. Petersburg
- Palm Harbor Middle
- 1800 Tampa Rd, Palm Harbor
- Palm Harbor University High
- 1900 Omaha St, Palm Harbor
- Pet friendly
- Special needs
- Ross Norton Recreation Center
- 1426 S Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Clearwater
- Skycrest Elementary
- 10 N Corona Ave, Clearwater
- SPC Midtown
- 1300 22nd Street S, St. Petersburg
Hernando:
Open Tuesday, September 27 at 9 a.m.
- Challenger K-8
- 13400 Elgin Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34609
- Special needs
- The Mining Association Enrichment Center
- 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34601
- Pet friendly
- Explorer K-8
- 10252 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34608
- Pet friendly
Hillsborough:
Open Monday, September 26 at 2 p.m.:
- Burnett Middle
- 1010 N Kingsway Rd., Seffner
- Pet friendly
- Durant High School
- 4748 Cougar Path, Plant City
- Pet friendly
- Lockhart Elementary
- 3719 N 17TH St., Tampa
- Middleton High School
- 4801 N 22nd St., Tampa
- Newsome High School
- 16550 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia
- Pizzo Elementary
- 11701 Bull Run, Tampa
- Reddick Elementary
- 325 West Lake Dr., Wimauma
- Sickles High School
- 7950 Gunn Highway, Tampa
- Pet friendly
- Steinbrenner High School
- 5575 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz
- Pet friendly
- Cannella Elementary
- 10707 Nixon Rd., Tampa
- Valrico Elementary
- 609 S Miller Rd., Valrico
- Benito Middle
- 10101 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa
- Boyette Springs Elementary
- 10141 Sedgebrook Dr., Riverview
- Sessums Elementary
- 11525 Ramble Creek Dr., Tampa
- Cypress Creek Elementary
- 4040 19TH Ave. NE, Ruskin
- Hammond Elementary
- 8008 N Mobley Rd., Odessa
- Jennings Middle
- 9325 Govenors Rd., Seffner
- Marshall Middle
- 18 S Maryland Ave., Plant City
- Mulrennan Middle
- 4215 Durant Rd., Tampa
- Nelson Elementary
- 5413 Durant Rd., Tampa
- Shields Middle
- 15732 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin
- Pet friendly
- Turner Elementary
- 9020 Imperial Oaks Blvd., Tampa
- Wharton High School
- 20150 Bruce B Downs Blvd., Tampa
- Bartels Middle
- 9190 Imperial Oaks Blvd., Tampa
- Pet friendly
- Barrington Middle
- 5925 Village Center Dr., Lithia
- Pet friendly
- Brandon High School
- 1101 Victoria St., Brandon
- Cimino Elementary
- 4329 Culbreath Rd., Valrico
- Knights Elementary
- 4815 N Keene Rd., Plant City
- Martinez Middle
- 5601 W Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz
- McKitrick Elementary
- 5503 Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz
- Pride Elementary
- 10310 Lions Den Dr., Tampa
- Smith, SGT Paul Middle
- 14303 Citrus Pointe Dr., Tampa
- Pet friendly
- Summerfield Elementary
- 11990 Big Bend Rd., Riverview
- Tomlin Middle
- 501 N Woodrow Wilson, Plant City
- Turkey Creek Middle
- 5005 Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City
- Dorothy York Elementary
- 5995 Covington Garden Drive, Apollo Beach
- Bevis Elementary
- 5720 Osprey Ridge Dr., Lithia
- Erwin Technical
- 2010 E. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa
- Pet friendly
- Special needs
- Sumner Elementary
- 10650 Co. Rd. 672, Riverview
- Pet friendly
- Special needs
- Strawberry Crest High School
- 4591 Gallagher Rd., Dover
- Pet friendly
- Special needs
- Riverview High School
- 11311 Boyette Rd., Riverview
- Pet friendly
- Special needs
- Bowers-Whitley Career Center
- 13609 N. 22nd St., Tampa
- Wilson Elementary
- 702 English St., Plant City
Sarasota:
Open Tuesday, September 27 at 12 p.m.
- Atwater Elementary School
- 4701 Huntsville Ave, North Port, FL 34288
- Pet friendly
- Booker High School
- 3201 N Orange Ave, Sarasota, FL 34234
- Pet friendly
- Brookside Middle School
- 3636 S Shade Ave, Sarasota, FL 34239
- Pet friendly
- Fruitville Elementary School
- 601 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232
- Pet friendly
- Gulf Gate Elementary School
- 6500 S Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34231
- Pet friendly
- Heron Creek Middle School
- 6501 W Price Blvd, North Port, FL 34291
- Pet friendly
- North Port High School
- 6400 W Price Blvd, North Port, FL 34291
- Pet friendly
- Phillippi Shores Elementary School
- 4747 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231
- Pet friendly
- Riverview High School
- 1 Ram Way, Sarasota, FL 34231
- Pet friendly
- Southside Elementary School
- 1901 Webber St, Sarasota, FL 34239
- Pet friendly
- Taylor Ranch Elementary School
- 2500 Taylor Ranch Trail, Venice, FL 34293
- Pet friendly
- Woodland Middle School
- 2700 Panacea Blvd, North Port, FL 34289
- Pet friendly