Hurricane Ian live blog: Latest impacts across Tampa Bay

As the Tampa Bay area prepares for Hurricane Ian, we're bringing you the latest impacts the storm is already having across the area.

Important links:



Monday, September 26

11:05 a.m.:

State of Florida officials said they have the following supplies ready:



2 million meals ready.

1 million gallons of water ready

additional 4 million gallons held by FEMA north of the Florida/Georgia line

Fuel is flowing into the state, big box stores bringing in extra supplies.

“In my 33 year career of public safety — this may be the most difficult storm as far as storm track goes," said Florida Director of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie.

10:50 a.m.:

St Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch declared a state of emergency for the city.

10:05 a.m.:

Pinellas County officials said all residents in levels A, B, and C should evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian. Officials said they are expecting significant flooding, and storm surge, and that it may stay on top of the county for upwards of 46 hours.

Pinellas said mandatory evacuation orders will be coming later Monday afternoon.

Shelters will begin opening at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday night. If you have questions, call 727-464-4333 for the latest information. You can also find the latest information on Pinellas' Storm information page.

10 a.m. :

Hillsborough County leaders issued a mandatory evacuation for people living in the county's Zone A and a voluntary evacuation for those in Zone B. The evacuations start at 2 p.m.

MacDill Air Force Base also issued an evacuation for non-mission essential individuals to be completed by 12 p.m. on Tuesday. It includes uniformed service members and their dependents and civilian employees and their dependents assigned to MacDill Air Force Base who reside in Hillsborough County Evacuation Zone A

HURRICANE RESOURCES