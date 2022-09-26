Hurricane Ian: Evacuations across Tampa Bay

As Hurricane Ian tracks closer to the Tampa Bay area, we're keeping you up to date with the latest evacuations issued across the area.
Evacuations by county:
Hillsborough County
- Mandatory evacuation order for Zone A
- Voluntary evacuation order for Zone B
Evacuations start at 2 p.m. on Monday.
MacDill Air Force Base
- Installation-wide mandatory evacuation to be completed by Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 12 p.m. for non-mission essential individuals
- Includes uniformed service members and their dependents and civilian employees and their dependents assigned to MacDill Air Force Base who reside in Hillsborough County Evacuation Zone A
- Military members, dependents, and base civilian employees in Hillsborough County Evacuation Zone B will be authorized travel reimbursement but not mandated or ordered to depart at this time
