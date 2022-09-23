Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen; storm surge and hurricane watches in effect for Tampa Bay

Hurricane Ian continued to slowly strengthen with each new update from the National Hurricane Center. A Storm Surge Watch and Hurricane Watch remain in effect for Tampa Bay and coastal areas.

Ian is forecast to continue gaining strength on Monday and is expected to become a major hurricane, meaning Category 3 and above, by Monday night.

At 2 p.m., the storm was 120 miles west-northwest of Grand Cayman, or 195 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba. The system has maximum sustained winds of 85 miles an hour and is moving northwest at 13 miles per hour.

Watches and Warnings in effect:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...



Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio, and Artemisa

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...



Grand Cayman

Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque, and Matanzas

Lower Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge westward to Key West

Dry Tortugas



A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for the following areas until further notice...



Coastal Hillsborough County

Coastal Pinellas County

Coastal Manatee County

Coastal Sarasota County

Coastal Charlotte County

Coastal Collier County

Coastal Lee County

Inland Lee County

Mainland Monroe County and Keys

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...



Hillsborough County

Manatee County

Sarasota County

Pinellas County

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...



DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Charlotte, Collier, Lake, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole Counties

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.



A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay also issued local hurricane watches.

Local Watches and Warnings:

Hurricane Watch:



Citrus County

Hillsborough County

Manatee County

Pinellas County

Sarasota County

On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to pass near or over western Cuba Monday night and early Tuesday.

Ian will then emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, pass west of the Florida Keys late Tuesday, and approach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday into Thursday.

The NHC said tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area along the Florida west coast by Tuesday evening. Hurricane conditions are possible along the Florida West coast within the Hurricane Watch area on Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions possibly beginning by Tuesday night.

Surge watch issued from the Anclote River and points south, including Tampa Bay. 5-8 ft. of surge possible. #Ian #HurricaneIan #flwx pic.twitter.com/uKEl6z3lXO — Greg Dee (@GregDeeWeather) September 26, 2022

