Hurricane Ian: Power outage numbers, maps

TAMPA, Fla — With power outages expected as Hurricane Ian impacts the Tampa Bay area this week, make sure you know where to check and who to call if you're experiencing an outage.
Outage Maps
Phone Numbers
- Duke Energy: Automated outage reporting system: 1-800-228-8485 or text OUT to 57801
- TECO: (813) 223-0800 or report online here
- Florida Power & Light: 1-800-468-8243 or report online here
- Lakeland Electric: 863-834-4248 or text OUT to 21592
- WREC: Report online here and find your area's WREC phone number
Downed Powerlines
Remember, never touch them and follow these guidelines:
- Assume all wires are power lines and assume they are energized.
- Always assume that a downed power line is energized, and move away to safety.
- Do not try to touch a downed line with your hand or any objects such as a stick or pole.
- Avoid touching anything or anyone who is in contact with a fallen power line.
- Do not drive over a downed power line.
- Keep children and pets away from fallen electric lines.
- While some energized wires spark and snap, others may not appear dangerous.
- Standing water can hide energized power lines or other hazards, or put you at risk of drowning.
- Call 911 immediately to report a fallen power line.