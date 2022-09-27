Hurricane Ian: Power outage numbers, maps

TAMPA, Fla — With power outages expected as Hurricane Ian impacts the Tampa Bay area this week, make sure you know where to check and who to call if you're experiencing an outage.

Outage Maps

Phone Numbers

Duke Energy: Automated outage reporting system: 1-800-228-8485 or text OUT to 57801

TECO: (813) 223-0800 or report online here

Florida Power & Light: 1-800-468-8243 or report online here

Lakeland Electric: 863-834-4248 or text OUT to 21592

WREC: Report online here and find your area's WREC phone number

Downed Powerlines

Remember, never touch them and follow these guidelines:

