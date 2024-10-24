Pasco County opens hurricane relief shelter

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A new shelter is opening up in Pasco County.

It's specifically for people who were displaced by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, but this shelter is a little different from others.

It provides private pallets for people to sleep in.

Denise Ayala lost her home and all of her belongings in Hurricane Milton.

"The door flew off, it was a scary time. As the winds blew around, it took out some of the trees I put down, it was quite devastating," said Ayala.

She is now staying at the Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter in Pasco County.

"This is a great place to begin again from what is lost," said Ayala.

She said after several weeks of living at the shelter, it's getting difficult.

"It's a large area where I sleep with many. I hear people sick all the time. Elderly are suffering badly as well," said Ayala.

Now, the county and an organization called Catholic Charities are teaming up to help.

"We have about 130 people in the shelter right now that more than half of them have identified ready to come here," said Cathy Pearson with Pasco County.

The organizations are opening up Pasco Hope.

It was originally meant to be a homeless shelter, but now is being temporarily turned into a shelter to house people displaced from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"Our call volume is high every single day so we are eager to open up," said Maggie Rogers with Catholic Charities Diocese of St. Petersburg.

The shelter will consist of individual pallet shelters and trailers for families.

Local leaders said about 100 displaced people will be able to stay in these pallets, including beds and basic amenities.

"While it is, some may say only 100, it is 100. And for those 100 people, it is life changing for them to have the opportunity to stay someplace that's safe and they have access to resources," said Rogers.

The shelter will offer case management as well.

"Maybe it's rebuild their home, maybe its first and last months rent, maybe it's mental health counseling," said Pearson.

Once people can move into their own homes again, Catholic Charities said they will allow others to move into the shelters and receive help.

Despite these difficult times, Ayala said there's hope no matter where you're living.

"Very important to remember who you are, and your spirit. It will keep you strong in that way," said Ayala.