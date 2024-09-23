Sandbag locations open up across the Tampa Bay ahead of Tropical Storm Helene

Sandbags By County
Some counties and cities across the Tampa Bay area opened up free sandbag locations to help residents prepare for the possibility of heavy rains and flooding from Tropical Storm Helene.
Anyone living in areas that are prone to flooding should consider picking up some sandbags.
CITRUS COUNTY
Sites will be open 24/7, but assistance will be available during certain hours. Bags will be provided, but after hours, make sure to bring your own shovels and helpers.
- Homosassa Recreation Park
- 4210 S Grandmarch Ave, Homosassa
- Open 24 hours a day
- Assistance available Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Assistance available Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Bicentennial Park
- 501 N Baseball Point, Crystal River
- Open 24 hours a day
- Assistance available Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Assistance available Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Floral Park
- 9530 S Parkside Ave, Floral City
- Open 24 hours a day
- Assistance available Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Assistance available Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Old Hernando Elementary School
- 2435 N Florida Ave, Hernando
- Open 24 hours a day
- Assistance available Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Assistance available Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Officials said sandbags will be available to the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 24. Hillsborough County residents are eligible for a maximum of 10 sandbags per family. Residents must show ID verifying they live in the county. A driver’s license will serve as proper identification.
- Edward Medard Conservation Park
- 6140 Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City
- Open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- E.G. Simmons Conservation Park
- 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin
- Open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Ed Radice Sports Complex
- 14720 Ed Radice Dr., Tampa
- Open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Larry Sanders Sports Complex
- 5855 S. 78th St., Tampa
- Open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
City of Temple Terrace
Officials said there will be a limit of ten sandbags per person and ID is required for residents.
- Sports Complex
- 10369 US Highway 301
- Open Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
City of Tampa
- Himes Avenue Complex
- 4501 South Himes Avenue
- Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (seniors and residents with special needs)
- Open Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Al Barnes Park
- 902 North 32nd Street
- Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (seniors and residents with special needs)
- Open Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Al Lopez Park
- 4810 North Himes Avenue
- Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (seniors and residents with special needs)
- Open Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
HERNANDO COUNTY
A limited supply of sand and sandbags will be at the following locations. Residents must bring their own shovels. Officials said the sites will remain open until weather conditions begin to deteriorate.
- Linda Pedersen Park
- 6300 Shoal Line Boulevard, Spring Hill
- Open Monday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Anderson Snow Park
- 1360 Anderson Snow Rd., Spring Hill
- Open Monday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ridge Manor Community Center
- 34240 Cortez Blvd., Ridge Manor
- Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Spring Lake Methodist Church
- 4191 Spring Lake Hwy., Brooksville
- Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
MANATEE COUNTY
- City of Bradenton
- Public Works Annex, 1411 9th Street West
- Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Must provide valid ID. 10 bag/vehicle limit
PASCO COUNTY
Officials have opened multiple self-serve sandbag sites, which will be open 24 hours to Pasco County residents. Sand and sandbags will be restocked daily, weather permitting. Officials ask that you bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own bags.
- Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn)
- 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio
- Open 24/7
- Magnolia Valley Golf Course
- 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey
- Open 24/7
- Veterans Memorial Park
- 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson
- Open 24/7
- Pasco Fire Rescue Station #29
- 6907 Dairy Rd, Zephyrhills
- Open 24/7
- Heritage Park
- 5401 Land O' Lakes Blvd, Land O' Lakes, FL
- Open from sunrise until sunset
- Former Dade City Police Department building
- 38042 Pasco Avenue, Dade City
PINELLAS COUNTY
City of St. Petersburg
Full-service locations:
- Stormwater Pavement & Traffic Operations Building
- 1744 9th Avenue N.
- Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Lake Maggiore Park Shelter Area
- 3601 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. S.
- Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Northeast Park East Baseball Field Parking Lot
- 955 62nd Avenue NE.
- Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Northwest Swimming Pool Parking Lot Park
- 2331 60th Street N.
- Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Self-service locations:
- Dell Homes Park
- 2741 22nd Street S.
- Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Fossil Park Northern Most Parking Lot
- 6875 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Street N.
- Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Walter Fuller Soccer Field Parking Lot
- 2800 75th Street N.
- Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
City of Dunedin
Pre-filled sandbags are available to Dunedin residents and business owners with proof of residency. Once they are gone, sand, bags and shovels will be available. There will be a limit of 15 bags per resident or business owner. There will also be assistance available for those who need it.
- Highlander Park (parking lot)
- 903 Michigan Blvd.
- Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.
City of Indian Rocks Beach
Self-serve distribution station:
- Kolb Park
- 1507 Bay Palm Boulevard
- Open Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Open Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. (or until supplies run out)
City of Oldsmar
Officials said there will be a limit of 10 sandbags per person, and proof of residency will be required. The site is self-serviced.
- Oldsmar Sports Complex
- 3120 Tampa Road
- Open Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
City of Pinellas Park
- Pre-made sandbag site in parking lot
- 6151 78th Avenue
- Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Helen Howarth Park (self-service)
- 6301 94th Avenue
- Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Broderick Park
6101 66th Ave N. Pinellas Park
- Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pinebrook Park
7202 118th Ave N. Pinellas Park
- Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
City of Palm Harbor
- John Chesnut Park
- 2200 East Lake Road S.
- Open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Open Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
City of Clearwater
- Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex (self-service)
- 2450 Drew Street
- Open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Open Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Tarpon Springs
- Splash Park
- 508 Live Oak St.
- Dorsett Park
- 500 E. Harrison St.
- Hill Street Parking Lot
- Corner of Hill St. & Roosevelt Blvd.
POLK COUNTY
Polk County officials said sandbags will be available throughout the county on Tuesday.
- Loyce E. Harpe Park
- 500 W. Carter Road, Mulberry
- Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Lakeland
- 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland
- Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Fort Meade
- 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade
- Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Frostproof
- 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof
- Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Auburndale
- 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale
- Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Dundee
- 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee
- Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Poinciana Park
- 5109 Allegheny Road, Kissimmee 34759
- Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
City of Bartow
Officials said you must bring an ID for proof of residency and that there is a 10 bag limit per vehicle.
- Public Works Annex
- 1411 9th St. W.
- Open Tuesday until 8 p.m.
- Open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
SARASOTA COUNTY
Sarasota County
- Twin Lakes Park
- 6700 Clark Rd., Sarasota
- Open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Ed Smith Stadium (parking lot)
- 2700 12th St., Sarasota
- Open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- South County Fleet Services
- 4571 State Road 776/Englewood Rd., Venice
- Open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
North Port
Officials said sand and bags will be available while supplies last, and residents should bring their own shovels. There is a limit of 10 bags per vehicle.
- Larry Thoennissen Athletic Fields (behind the George Mullen Activity Center)
- 1602 Kramer Way
ABC Action News meteorologist Greg Dee provides an update on the developing tropical disturbance and its impacts on our area.