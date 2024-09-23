Watch Now
WeatherHurricaneHurricane Center

Actions

Sandbag locations open up across the Tampa Bay ahead of Tropical Storm Helene

sandbags
Copyright 2012 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
sandbags
Posted
and last updated

Sandbags By County

Some counties and cities across the Tampa Bay area opened up free sandbag locations to help residents prepare for the possibility of heavy rains and flooding from Tropical Storm Helene.
Anyone living in areas that are prone to flooding should consider picking up some sandbags.

CITRUS COUNTY

Sites will be open 24/7, but assistance will be available during certain hours. Bags will be provided, but after hours, make sure to bring your own shovels and helpers.

  • Homosassa Recreation Park
    • 4210 S Grandmarch Ave, Homosassa
    • Open 24 hours a day
    • Assistance available Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Assistance available Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Bicentennial Park
    • 501 N Baseball Point, Crystal River
    • Open 24 hours a day
    • Assistance available Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Assistance available Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Floral Park
    • 9530 S Parkside Ave, Floral City
    • Open 24 hours a day
    • Assistance available Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Assistance available Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Old Hernando Elementary School
    • 2435 N Florida Ave, Hernando
    • Open 24 hours a day
    • Assistance available Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Assistance available Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Officials said sandbags will be available to the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 24. Hillsborough County residents are eligible for a maximum of 10 sandbags per family. Residents must show ID verifying they live in the county. A driver’s license will serve as proper identification.  

  • Edward Medard Conservation Park
    • 6140 Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City
    • Open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • E.G. Simmons Conservation Park
    • 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin
    • Open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Ed Radice Sports Complex
    • 14720 Ed Radice Dr., Tampa
    • Open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Larry Sanders Sports Complex
    • 5855 S. 78th St., Tampa
    • Open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

City of Temple Terrace

Officials said there will be a limit of ten sandbags per person and ID is required for residents.

  • Sports Complex
    • 10369 US Highway 301
    • Open Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

City of Tampa

  • Himes Avenue Complex
    • 4501 South Himes Avenue
    • Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (seniors and residents with special needs)
    • Open Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Al Barnes Park
    • 902 North 32nd Street
    • Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (seniors and residents with special needs)
    • Open Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Al Lopez Park
    • 4810 North Himes Avenue
    • Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (seniors and residents with special needs)
    • Open Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

HERNANDO COUNTY

A limited supply of sand and sandbags will be at the following locations. Residents must bring their own shovels. Officials said the sites will remain open until weather conditions begin to deteriorate.

  • Linda Pedersen Park
    • 6300 Shoal Line Boulevard, Spring Hill
    • Open Monday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Anderson Snow Park
    • 1360 Anderson Snow Rd., Spring Hill
    • Open Monday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Ridge Manor Community Center
    • 34240 Cortez Blvd., Ridge Manor
    • Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Spring Lake Methodist Church
    • 4191 Spring Lake Hwy., Brooksville
    • Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MANATEE COUNTY

  • City of Bradenton
    • Public Works Annex, 1411 9th Street West
    • Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Must provide valid ID. 10 bag/vehicle limit

PASCO COUNTY

Officials have opened multiple self-serve sandbag sites, which will be open 24 hours to Pasco County residents. Sand and sandbags will be restocked daily, weather permitting. Officials ask that you bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own bags.

  • Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn)
    • 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio
    • Open 24/7
  • Magnolia Valley Golf Course
    • 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey
    • Open 24/7
  • Veterans Memorial Park
    • 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson
    • Open 24/7
  • Pasco Fire Rescue Station #29
    • 6907 Dairy Rd, Zephyrhills
    • Open 24/7
  • Heritage Park
    • 5401 Land O' Lakes Blvd, Land O' Lakes, FL
    • Open from sunrise until sunset
  • Former Dade City Police Department building
    • 38042 Pasco Avenue, Dade City

PINELLAS COUNTY

City of St. Petersburg

Full-service locations:

  • Stormwater Pavement & Traffic Operations Building
    • 1744 9th Avenue N.
    • Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Lake Maggiore Park Shelter Area
    • 3601 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. S.
    • Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Northeast Park East Baseball Field Parking Lot
    • 955 62nd Avenue NE.
    • Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Northwest Swimming Pool Parking Lot Park
    • 2331 60th Street N.
    • Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Self-service locations:

  • Dell Homes Park
    • 2741 22nd Street S.
    • Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Fossil Park Northern Most Parking Lot
    • 6875 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Street N.
    • Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Walter Fuller Soccer Field Parking Lot
    • 2800 75th Street N.
    • Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

City of Dunedin

Pre-filled sandbags are available to Dunedin residents and business owners with proof of residency. Once they are gone, sand, bags and shovels will be available. There will be a limit of 15 bags per resident or business owner. There will also be assistance available for those who need it.

  • Highlander Park (parking lot)
    • 903 Michigan Blvd.
    • Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

City of Indian Rocks Beach

Self-serve distribution station:

  • Kolb Park
    • 1507 Bay Palm Boulevard
    • Open Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Open Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. (or until supplies run out)

City of Oldsmar

Officials said there will be a limit of 10 sandbags per person, and proof of residency will be required. The site is self-serviced.

  • Oldsmar Sports Complex
    • 3120 Tampa Road
    • Open Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

City of Pinellas Park

  • Pre-made sandbag site in parking lot
    • 6151 78th Avenue
    • Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Helen Howarth Park (self-service)
    • 6301 94th Avenue
    • Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Broderick Park
    • 6101 66th Ave N. Pinellas Park
    • Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Pinebrook Park
    • 7202 118th Ave N. Pinellas Park
    • Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Palm Harbor

  • John Chesnut Park
    • 2200 East Lake Road S.
    • Open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Open Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

City of Clearwater

  • Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex (self-service)
    • 2450 Drew Street
    • Open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Open Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tarpon Springs

  • Splash Park
    • 508 Live Oak St.
  • Dorsett Park
    • 500 E. Harrison St.
  • Hill Street Parking Lot
    • Corner of Hill St. & Roosevelt Blvd.

POLK COUNTY

Polk County officials said sandbags will be available throughout the county on Tuesday.

  • Loyce E. Harpe Park
    • 500 W. Carter Road, Mulberry
    • Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Lakeland
    • 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland
    • Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Fort Meade
    • 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade
    • Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Frostproof
    • 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof
    • Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Auburndale
    • 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale
    • Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Dundee
    • 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee
    • Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Poinciana Park
    • 5109 Allegheny Road, Kissimmee 34759
    • Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

City of Bartow

Officials said you must bring an ID for proof of residency and that there is a 10 bag limit per vehicle.

  • Public Works Annex
    • 1411 9th St. W.
    • Open Tuesday until 8 p.m.
    • Open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

SARASOTA COUNTY

Sarasota County

  • Twin Lakes Park
    • 6700 Clark Rd., Sarasota
    • Open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Ed Smith Stadium (parking lot)
    • 2700 12th St., Sarasota
    • Open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • South County Fleet Services
    • 4571 State Road 776/Englewood Rd., Venice
    • Open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

North Port

Officials said sand and bags will be available while supplies last, and residents should bring their own shovels. There is a limit of 10 bags per vehicle.

  • Larry Thoennissen Athletic Fields (behind the George Mullen Activity Center)
    • 1602 Kramer Way

ABC Action News meteorologist Greg Dee provides an update on the developing tropical disturbance and its impacts on our area.

Tracking the Tropics | September 24, morning update

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

FIND YOUR EVACUATION ZONE

HURRICANE TERMS TO KNOW

Tropical Storm WATCH: Tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING: Tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH: Hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING: Hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds

2024 STORM NAMES

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

Be prepared with our Hurricane Resources Guide