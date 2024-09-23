Sandbag locations open up across the Tampa Bay ahead of Tropical Storm Helene

Sandbags By County

Some counties and cities across the Tampa Bay area opened up free sandbag locations to help residents prepare for the possibility of heavy rains and flooding from Tropical Storm Helene.

Anyone living in areas that are prone to flooding should consider picking up some sandbags.

CITRUS COUNTY

Sites will be open 24/7, but assistance will be available during certain hours. Bags will be provided, but after hours, make sure to bring your own shovels and helpers.



Homosassa Recreation Park

4210 S Grandmarch Ave, Homosassa Open 24 hours a day Assistance available Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Assistance available Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bicentennial Park

501 N Baseball Point, Crystal River Open 24 hours a day Assistance available Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Assistance available Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Floral Park

9530 S Parkside Ave, Floral City Open 24 hours a day Assistance available Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Assistance available Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Hernando Elementary School

2435 N Florida Ave, Hernando Open 24 hours a day Assistance available Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Assistance available Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.





HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Officials said sandbags will be available to the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 24. Hillsborough County residents are eligible for a maximum of 10 sandbags per family. Residents must show ID verifying they live in the county. A driver’s license will serve as proper identification.



Edward Medard Conservation Park

6140 Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City Open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

E.G. Simmons Conservation Park

2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin Open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ed Radice Sports Complex

14720 Ed Radice Dr., Tampa Open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Larry Sanders Sports Complex

5855 S. 78th St., Tampa Open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.



City of Temple Terrace

Officials said there will be a limit of ten sandbags per person and ID is required for residents.



Sports Complex

10369 US Highway 301 Open Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.



City of Tampa



Himes Avenue Complex

4501 South Himes Avenue Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (seniors and residents with special needs) Open Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Al Barnes Park

902 North 32nd Street Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (seniors and residents with special needs) Open Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Al Lopez Park

4810 North Himes Avenue Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (seniors and residents with special needs) Open Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.



HERNANDO COUNTY

A limited supply of sand and sandbags will be at the following locations. Residents must bring their own shovels. Officials said the sites will remain open until weather conditions begin to deteriorate.



Linda Pedersen Park

6300 Shoal Line Boulevard, Spring Hill Open Monday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anderson Snow Park

1360 Anderson Snow Rd., Spring Hill Open Monday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ridge Manor Community Center

34240 Cortez Blvd., Ridge Manor Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spring Lake Methodist Church

4191 Spring Lake Hwy., Brooksville Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



MANATEE COUNTY

City of Bradenton

Public Works Annex, 1411 9th Street West Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Must provide valid ID. 10 bag/vehicle limit



PASCO COUNTY

Officials have opened multiple self-serve sandbag sites, which will be open 24 hours to Pasco County residents. Sand and sandbags will be restocked daily, weather permitting. Officials ask that you bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own bags.



Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn)

30908 Warder Road, San Antonio Open 24/7

Magnolia Valley Golf Course

7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey Open 24/7

Veterans Memorial Park

14333 Hicks Road, Hudson Open 24/7

Pasco Fire Rescue Station #29

6907 Dairy Rd, Zephyrhills Open 24/7

Heritage Park

5401 Land O' Lakes Blvd, Land O' Lakes, FL Open from sunrise until sunset

Former Dade City Police Department building

38042 Pasco Avenue, Dade City



PINELLAS COUNTY

City of St. Petersburg

Full-service locations:



Stormwater Pavement & Traffic Operations Building

1744 9th Avenue N. Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lake Maggiore Park Shelter Area

3601 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. S. Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Northeast Park East Baseball Field Parking Lot

955 62nd Avenue NE. Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Northwest Swimming Pool Parking Lot Park

2331 60th Street N. Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Self-service locations:

Dell Homes Park

2741 22nd Street S. Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fossil Park Northern Most Parking Lot

6875 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Street N. Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walter Fuller Soccer Field Parking Lot

2800 75th Street N. Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



City of Dunedin

Pre-filled sandbags are available to Dunedin residents and business owners with proof of residency. Once they are gone, sand, bags and shovels will be available. There will be a limit of 15 bags per resident or business owner. There will also be assistance available for those who need it.



Highlander Park (parking lot)

903 Michigan Blvd. Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.



City of Indian Rocks Beach

Self-serve distribution station:



Kolb Park

1507 Bay Palm Boulevard Open Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Open Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. (or until supplies run out)



City of Oldsmar

Officials said there will be a limit of 10 sandbags per person, and proof of residency will be required. The site is self-serviced.



Oldsmar Sports Complex

3120 Tampa Road Open Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.



City of Pinellas Park



Pre-made sandbag site in parking lot

6151 78th Avenue Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Helen Howarth Park (self-service)

6301 94th Avenue Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Broderick Park 6101 66th Ave N. Pinellas Park Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pinebrook Park 7202 118th Ave N. Pinellas Park Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



City of Palm Harbor



John Chesnut Park

2200 East Lake Road S. Open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Open Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.



City of Clearwater



Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex (self-service)

2450 Drew Street Open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Open Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Tarpon Springs



Splash Park

508 Live Oak St.

Dorsett Park

500 E. Harrison St.

Hill Street Parking Lot

Corner of Hill St. & Roosevelt Blvd.



POLK COUNTY

Polk County officials said sandbags will be available throughout the county on Tuesday.



Loyce E. Harpe Park

500 W. Carter Road, Mulberry Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lakeland

8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fort Meade

1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Frostproof

350 County Road 630A, Frostproof Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Auburndale

1701 Holt Road, Auburndale Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dundee

805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Poinciana Park

5109 Allegheny Road, Kissimmee 34759 Open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



City of Bartow

Officials said you must bring an ID for proof of residency and that there is a 10 bag limit per vehicle.



Public Works Annex

1411 9th St. W. Open Tuesday until 8 p.m. Open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.



SARASOTA COUNTY

Sarasota County



Twin Lakes Park

6700 Clark Rd., Sarasota Open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ed Smith Stadium (parking lot)

2700 12th St., Sarasota Open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

South County Fleet Services

4571 State Road 776/Englewood Rd., Venice Open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



North Port

Officials said sand and bags will be available while supplies last, and residents should bring their own shovels. There is a limit of 10 bags per vehicle.



Larry Thoennissen Athletic Fields (behind the George Mullen Activity Center)

1602 Kramer Way

