TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane season is upon us, and it's time to get prepared. Whether you need to find a shelter, know your evacuation route, or keep up-to-date with the latest forecast, we've got you covered.

Here's everything you need to know for hurricane season 2025.

PHONE NUMBERS:



Florida Emergency Information Toll-Free Line: (800) 342-3557

To report fallen trees: (813) 274-3101

To report a power outage to TECO: (813) 588-1010

To report price gouging in Florida: (866) 966-7226

Wastewater Emergency Repair: (813) 247-3451

SHELTERS AND EMERGENCY HELP:



SPECIAL NEEDS SHELTER REGISTRATION/ RESOURCES:



EVACUATION AND ROADS:



Know your evacuation zone

Travel and Roadways

Hurricane Evacuation Assessment Tool

HART Emergency Evacuation Service

In the event of emergency weather, designated by the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), HART buses will provide free transportation for residents to shelters. Buses will transport residents to four transfer centers: Netpark, Northwest, Yukon, and University Area Transit Center Hillsborough County Schools will transport residents to evacuation shelters



CHECK THE WEATHER:



POWER OUTAGES:



SOCIAL MEDIA:



SANDBAGS:



RADIO PARTNERS:

In the event of a power outage, ABC Action News has multiple radio partners to help keep you informed while you ride out the storm.

WFTS

RESOURCES:



HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS KITS:



It's never too early to make a hurricane preparedness kit. Tampa.gov compiled a list of items that residents can add into a kit to ensure everyone is fully prepared for any situation. The items should be kept in a plastic, airtight, easy-to-carry container. Here are all of the items you should put into your hurricane kit, according to Tampa.gov:



Water (one gallon per person per day for several days)

Non-perishable food

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle

Dust mask

Plastic sheeting and duct tape

Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties

Wrench or pliers

Manual can opener

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

The American Red Cross also suggests keeping extra cash on you, as well as blankets and maps of the area. You may also want to add any necessary prescription medication, infant bottles and formula, feminine hygiene items, prescription glasses or contacts, and non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, and antacids.

Here are some precautions to take if you choose to stay in your home during a hurricane:



Protect your windows with shutters or plywood.

Prepare clean containers for drinking water. Plan on 3 gallons per person per day for drinking and washing. Fill your bathtub and use the water for washing and flushing.

Plan to take care of yourself and your family without outside assistance for a minimum of seven days.

Don’t plan to ride out the storm in a room with sliding glass doors. That can be the most dangerous place in the house. Instead, stay in an interior room such as a bathroom or walk-in closet. Stay away from windows, skylights, and glass doors.

If you have double-entry doors, protect them as you would a window with shutters or plywood, or nail 2 x 4s across them on the inside on storm day to prevent them from blowing in.

If you have a boat and/or boat dock, remove a board or two at every pylon to let the water escape. Tie off your boat with all four corners and lift it up as high as possible out of the water. Open the windshield and remove the boat cover.

Wait for official word that the danger is over. Don’t be fooled when the storm’s eye passes over.

If the power goes out, turn off the stove and appliances. That will avoid a fire hazard when the power comes back on.

Know where to shut off power and water.

Don’t use candles or other open flames inside the house.

If a hurricane is likely in your area, you should:



Listen to the radio or TV for information.

Secure your home, close storm shutters, and secure outdoor objects or bring them indoors.

Turn off utilities if instructed to do so. Otherwise, turn the refrigerator thermostat to its coldest setting and keep its doors closed.

Turn off propane tanks.

Avoid using the phone, except for serious emergencies.

Moor your boat if time permits.

Ensure a supply of water for sanitary purposes such as cleaning and flushing toilets. Fill the bathtub and other large containers with water.

You should evacuate under the following conditions:



If you are directed by local authorities to do so. Be sure to follow their instructions.

If you live in a mobile home or temporary structure, such shelters are particularly hazardous during hurricanes, no matter how well fastened to the ground.

If you live in a high-rise building. Hurricane winds are stronger at higher elevations.

If you live on the coast, on a floodplain, near a river, or on an inland waterway.

If you feel you are in danger:



Stay indoors during the hurricane and away from windows and glass doors.

Close all interior doors. Secure and brace external doors.

Keep curtains and blinds closed. Do not be fooled if there is a lull; it could be the eye of the storm - winds will pick up again.

Take refuge in a small interior room, closet, or hallway on the lowest level.

Lie on the floor under a table or another sturdy object.

How to care for your pets during a hurricane:



Never leave your pets behind if you evacuate

Make sure your pets have collars and tags with the most up-to-date information, including their name, your phone number, and any urgent medical needs the pet may have

Create an emergency kit for your pets that includes three to seven days' worth of food, feeding dishes and water bowls, an extra collar or leash, disposable litter trays and garbage bags, any medication they take, a pet first aid kit, and toys

Terms to know



Tropical Storm Watch

A Tropical Storm Watch is issued when Tropical Storm conditions, including winds of 39-73 mph, pose a POSSIBLE threat to a specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Warning

A Tropical Storm Warning is issued when Tropical Storm conditions, including winds of 39-73 mph, are EXPECTED in a specified coastal area within 36 hours or less.

Hurricane Watch

A Hurricane Watch is issued when sustained winds of 74 mph or higher are POSSIBLE within the specified area of the Watch. Because hurricane preparedness activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force, the Watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

Hurricane Warning

A Hurricane Warning is issued when sustained winds of 74 mph or higher are EXPECTED somewhere within the specified area of the Warning. Because hurricane preparedness activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force, the Warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the onset of tropical-storm-force winds.



Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale

Category 1



Sustained winds: 74-95 mph Very dangerous winds will produce some damage

Category 2

Sustained winds: 96-110 mph Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage

Category 3 ( considered a major storm )

Sustained winds: 111-129 mph Devastating damage will occur

Category 4 ( considered a major storm )

Sustained winds: 130-156 mph Catastrophic damage will occur

Category 5 ( considered a major storm )

Sustained winds: 157 mph or higher Catastrophic damage will occur



For more information and helpful tips on how to prepare for hurricane season, watch our Stormwatch 2025 Special below.