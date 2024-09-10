Watch Now
NewsVoice of the Voter

Actions

Voice of the Voter: St. Petersburg

Lives are changed yearly in Florida as hurricanes and rising water continues to threaten local communities. St. Petersburg is unfortunately used to bad weather and storm damage, so the city is investing millions of dollars to mitigate those issues. Meantime, the only way homeowners can protect their assets is to have solid insurance policies. But that's tough to do as the state deals with an insurance crisis.
Voice of the Voter St Pete
Posted
and last updated

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — As the 2024 Election nears, ABC Action News is highlighting the Voice of the Voter in communities across Tampa Bay.

On Sept. 10, we focused on St. Petersburg, where reporter Heather Leigh interviewed Shore Acres residents about property and flood insurance.

Heavy rain drenched the neighborhood on a typical Tuesday in August, and 24 hours later, several storm drains remained at capacity, overflowing back into the street.

Property and flood insurance remain top of mind for Pinellas voters

Heather talked to Josh Alexander about the importance of art for self-expression and mental health.

Heather talks to teacher about importance of art

Heather talked to the nonprofit Empowerment about equal pay.

Heather talks to local leader about equal pay

Heather spoke to the Clearwater Community Women's Club, whose participants are focusing on food insecurity.

Heather Leigh talks to Clearwater Community Women's Club

She also caught up with Ken Peluso, the vice president of the Council of North County Neighborhoods.

Heather Leigh interviews Ken Peluso

Meanwhile, reporter Casey Albritton spoke with St. Pete voters about the issues that matter to them, such as affordable housing and commute times.

St. Petersburg voters voice what's most important to them in the upcoming election

ABC Action News spoke with several small business owners across Polk County, and the topic on everyone's mind heading into the 2024 election was inflation.

Polk County business owners zero in on inflation ahead of 2024 election

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.

Voice of the Voter

ABC Action News is launching a new initiative that starts in the Tampa Bay area and then expands statewide. Our anchors and reporters will be in your community, learning about the issues that matter to you.

It’s not about who you’re voting for but getting your voice on what’s driving you to the polls this November.

We will start in local communities throughout the morning and evening from Sept. 9 through Sept. 13. In the following weeks, we will give you the voice of the voters across the state.