Voice of the Voter: St. Petersburg

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — As the 2024 Election nears, ABC Action News is highlighting the Voice of the Voter in communities across Tampa Bay.

On Sept. 10, we focused on St. Petersburg, where reporter Heather Leigh interviewed Shore Acres residents about property and flood insurance.

Heavy rain drenched the neighborhood on a typical Tuesday in August, and 24 hours later, several storm drains remained at capacity, overflowing back into the street.

Heather talked to Josh Alexander about the importance of art for self-expression and mental health.

Heather talked to the nonprofit Empowerment about equal pay.

Heather spoke to the Clearwater Community Women's Club, whose participants are focusing on food insecurity.

She also caught up with Ken Peluso, the vice president of the Council of North County Neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, reporter Casey Albritton spoke with St. Pete voters about the issues that matter to them, such as affordable housing and commute times.

