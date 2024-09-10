Watch Now
St. Petersburg voters voice what's most important to them in the upcoming election

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — When it comes to local issues in St. Petersburg, voters have a couple of them in mind.

“The prices need to come down and be realistic," said Janice Gurvitz, a resident in St. Pete.

Several St. Pete residents said they would vote for local candidates focusing on building more affordable housing.

“I think they should do as much as they can for people," said Scott.

Scott has lived in St. Pete her whole life and said prices are rising because so many people are moving here from out of state.

“I've been here my whole life, and it’s nothing like it used to be. This is like a New York to me…compared to what it was. So it’s kind of scary," said Scott.

Residents said people are getting priced out of the area…and that needs to change.

“The real estate market…no one can afford to buy a house," said Gurvitz.

“There are a lot of single struggling mothers out here that need some more housing. I feel like they have all this money for everyone else. But there are so many people out here that are homeless…and the way that it is nowadays, you can’t even afford the rent," said Britteny Brinkley, another resident.

Aside from building affordable housing, another big topic is commute times.

“Traffic is really jammed on the interstate. It used to be just the 5 o'clock traffic, but now no matter what time you get on the interstate, it’s jammed," said Brinkley.

“It used to be St. Pete was wonderful…but now, there's just too many people moving here," said Gurvitz.

John Deeks said it's gotten so bad that he and his wife avoid busy drive times.

“We don’t even leave the house until 10 in the morning and then we get back by 1 p.m. or 2 p.m.," said Deeks.

Voters said they want elected officials to focus on road improvements.

“We need more streets, we need bigger streets," said Gurvitz.

Voters not only want leaders to focus on roads, but they also want to see safety improvements.

"I like the idea of bike lanes," said Deeks.

"There needs to be more warning signs, more policing at intersections, more safety for people who are walking," said Scott.

Deeks hopes infrastructure and housing get more attention in the coming years.

“I think there are certain issues you have to be cognitive of and follow those," said Deeks.

ABC Action News spoke with several small business owners across Polk County, and the topic on everyone's mind heading into the 2024 election was inflation.

