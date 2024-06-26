Jury recommends death penalty for Sebring bank shooter

SEBRING, Fla. — A Highlands County jury recommended the death penalty for Zephen Xaver in the case of the shooting deaths of five people inside a Suntrust Bank in 2019.

The death penalty verdicts were not unanimous. The state of Florida changed the death penalty law to only require 8 out of 12 jurors to recommend death for the penalty to be imposed. The change came after the shooter in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre was sentenced to life in prison.

In Xaver's case, on all counts, the jury split by a 9-3 vote on recommending the death penalty.

The case dates back to January 23, 2019. That's when Xaver opened fire inside a Sebringb ank, killing four employees and one customer. Xaver was a former prison guard trainee with the Avon Park CorrectionalInstitution from November 2, 2019 to January 9, 2019 when he resigned.

On March 14, 2023, Xaver changed his original plea of not guilty to guilty.

The sentencing phase lasted over two weeks. Jurors heard impact statements from family members of the victims. Jurors had the choice of life without parole or the death penalty.