SEBRING, Fla. — The accused Sebring bank shooter, Zephen Xaver, changed his plea to guilty Tuesday after originally pleading not guilty.

In 2019, Xaver allegedly opened fire inside a SunTrust in Sebring, killing five women before surrendering to negotiators. The victims, Cynthia Watson, 65, Marisol Lopez, 55, Ana Piñon-Williams, 38, Jessica Montague, 31, and Debra Cook, 54, all lost their lives in the shooting.

According to court documents, Xaver entered the not-guilty plea in February 2019, nearly a month after the shooting.

On March 14, 2023, Xaver changed his plea to guilty. Xaver is charged with five counts of premeditated first-degree murder.

