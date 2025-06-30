President Trump set to visit 'Alligator Alcatraz' in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — President Donald Trump is set to visit the opening of the “Alligator Alcatraz” detention facility this week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed Monday morning.
DeSantis announced on Friday the new migrant detention center located deep in the Everglades will begin housing detainees as early as Tuesday. The controversial facility is already under construction on the site of a nearly abandoned Miami-Dade County airport.
WATCH: Governor DeSantis talk about the new deportation facility in the Everglades
Gubernatorial candidate David Jolly dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz" as "a callous political stunt." He added "Florida’s most pressing challenge is the housing affordability crisis created by Republican leaders, not immigrants working to support our state’s economy."
On Saturday, the official Department of Homeland Security X account posted an AI-generated photo of the soon-to-be-built facility, featuring alligators representing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/v3DCJsrDwV
— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 28, 2025
