TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Just hours before a potential state government shutdown, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Florida’s $117.4 billion budget into law Monday, ending a drawn-out and contentious legislative session that tested Republican unity and raised tensions across the Capitol.

WATCH: DeSantis signs $117.4B budget, avoiding shutdown with hours to spare

DeSantis signs budget to avoid shutdown

When taking into account “back-of-the-bill” funding, the finalized spending plan reflects roughly $600 million in “line-item" cuts from what lawmakers sent to the governor earlier this month and lands just $10 million above DeSantis’ original February proposal, according to his office. DeSantis also said he vetoed a plan to move about $200 million from the state’s “wildlife corridor” and into general revenue, as well as $750 million that was part of a planned constitutional amendment to bolster budget reserves.

The spending plan also includes increases to K-12 per-pupil spending, pay raises for state workers and veteran law enforcement, and permanent tax breaks for Floridians preparing for school or hurricanes.

“Florida is the best fiscally managed state in these United States,” DeSantis said during the bill signing.

A Budget Battle to the End

This year’s budget was delayed by 45 days due to fierce debate over several high-profile issues, including immigration, tax reforms, and scrutiny of First Lady Casey DeSantis’ “Hope Florida” program for alleged financial irregularities.

In the final hours, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle braced for DeSantis’s line-item veto pen. One cut that quickly stirred controversy: the governor’s decision to strike a $1 million proposal to study the elimination of property taxes.

“I vetoed that because we don't need to give a bureaucracy money to study this. We know what needs to be done, so let's just do it!” DeSantis declared.

But former Republican state Senator Jeff Brandes publicly disagreed, posting on social media: “We need research and a plan, not the Governor’s ‘let’s wing it and hope for the best’ strategy. Florida deserves better.”

Winners, Losers, and Lingering Frustrations

Among the budget’s most visible tax changes:



Permanent sales tax holidays for back-to-school and hurricane prep supplies.

A new tax holiday for hunting and fishing gear.

The elimination of Florida’s long-criticized business rent tax, making it the last state in the nation to do so.

Despite that, some lawmakers were left uneasy. Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando) voiced concerns about which projects may have been cut, particularly with Republicans also feeling the sting this session.

“As a Democrat, we always prepare for this, but it will be interesting to see how many Republican projects are vetoed,” Eskamani said. “Knowing that this was a unique session where there was to some degree more Republican tension with the Governor than even Democrat members.”

Is the Rift Real?

The House had openly clashed with the Governor over key priorities, and speculation about ongoing friction continues. However, House Speaker Danny Perez (R) sought to downplay the divisions on the last day of session.

“I think it's easy to jump to conclusion that simply because there's civil discourse or there's a difference of opinion, that all of a sudden you're enemies,” Perez said. “I don't see that in either my relationship with the Senate President, nor in my relationship with the governor.”

Looking Ahead

DeSantis confirmed that President Donald Trump will join him Tuesday for the launch of a new migrant deportation center in the Everglades. DeSantis also promised to name a new Lt. Governor and Chief Financial Officer shortly after the July 4 holiday.

For now, state workers, lawmakers, and Floridians alike can exhale, the budget is signed, and the state is staying open.