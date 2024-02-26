Homeowners insurance and HOA fees offset falling condo prices in Florida: study

TAMPA, Fla. — While condo prices in Florida have been dropping in some parts of Florida, there hasn't been a mass influx of home buyers to those properties as homeowners insurance and increasing HOA fees are still keeping those wanting to buy away, according to new numbers from Redfin.

The Redfin study found the median sale price in the Tampa metro area for condos dropped 1% year-over-year, but sales fell 4.1% in the same time frame, and new listings jumped 27.3%.

It was the same story in nearly every city Redfin looked at in the analysis.

The Orlando metro area saw sales jump 6.6% in the last year. Still, even with the jump in sales, new listings rose in Orlando by 23.3% year-over-year. North Port was the only city where median sale prices for condos rose, coming in at 7.1%

For comparison, nationally, Redfin found the median sale prices of condos rose 8.4% annually, with pending sales also rising 8.4% and new listings checking in at 11.1%.

Redfin said the home insurance costs exploding over the last few years has been one of the biggest driving forces of the home sales market. But, Redfin said HOA fees are also soaring.

The Redfin survey found that HOA fee rate hikes have been tied to new regulations put in place in the state after the 2021 Surfside condo collapse.