DeSantis declares Aug. 1 as 'Hulk Hogan Day in Florida'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Aug. 1, 2025, will be declared “Hulk Hogan Day in Florida."

DeSantis said all Florida and U.S. flags are to be flown at half-staff in Tallahassee and at all local and state buildings, installations and grounds in Pinellas County on Friday.

The Florida resident and professional wrestler Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, died on July 24 of this year.

DeSantis announced "Hulk Hogan Day in Florida" on Thursday, just hours after officials released information about the wrestler's cause of death.

"His larger-than-life personality will be missed, as the 'Hulkster' was an icon for many who grew up in the 80s and 90s as well as today," DeSantis said in the release. "He was a true Floridian through and through."