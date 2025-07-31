Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

DeSantis declares Aug. 1 as 'Hulk Hogan Day in Florida'

Hulk Hogan Day in Florida
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP
Hulk Hogan waves an American flag at a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Hulk Hogan Day in Florida
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Aug. 1, 2025, will be declared “Hulk Hogan Day in Florida."

DeSantis said all Florida and U.S. flags are to be flown at half-staff in Tallahassee and at all local and state buildings, installations and grounds in Pinellas County on Friday.

The Florida resident and professional wrestler Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, died on July 24 of this year.

DeSantis announced "Hulk Hogan Day in Florida" on Thursday, just hours after officials released information about the wrestler's cause of death.

"His larger-than-life personality will be missed, as the 'Hulkster' was an icon for many who grew up in the 80s and 90s as well as today," DeSantis said in the release. "He was a true Floridian through and through."

'I’m just scared!' Insurance denials halt chemotherapy treatment for FL woman with 'aggressive' breast cancer

Months have passed since Mary Barnes had a double mastectomy to treat an “aggressive” form of breast cancer. Now her treatments have been put on hold because of insurance denials.

FL woman delayed chemo treatment because of insurance denials

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.