5 FSU shooting victims released from hospital

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Five patients who were injured during the Florida State University shooting last week have been released from the hospital.
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare confirmed to ABC News that the patients were discharged and that they are now only treating one patient.
Last Thursday, law enforcement officials said Phoenix Ikner, 20, began shooting at random at the school's Tallahassee campus. The tragedy left five victims injured, along with two others dead.
The sixth person injured was later confirmed by Tallahassee Police to be Ikner, who they said will remain hospitalized for several weeks.
Tiru Chabba, a father of two, and Robert Morales, a former assistant football coach, were identified as the victims who died.
While classes resumed on Monday, university officials noted that attendance was not mandatory.
