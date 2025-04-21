FSU Students prepare to head back to class Monday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla — Students at Florida State University are preparing to head back to class on Monday morning. This comes just four days after the mass shooting on campus that left two people dead and six others injured.

Students at FSU are grappling with the idea of heading back to class after this tragedy.

“Honestly, I don’t know how I’m gonna go to class on Monday. I don’t feel safe right now being on campus,” Reid Seybold said.

Seybold is a student at FSU, and his concerns are echoed by many others on campus.

Despite high emotions, FSU officials announced classes will resume on Monday, but attendance is not mandatory, and students have the option to attend class remotely.

FSU President Richard McCullough made it clear that students' well-being is a priority.

“Our thoughts remain with the families and friends who lost loved ones and with those who were injured and are now recovering. This tragedy has shaken us all. Please know that we are all here for you. You are not alone,” McCullough said.

We know many people in the Tampa Bay region were impacted by this. If you need support or to talk to someone, you can call 2-1-1 to connect with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.