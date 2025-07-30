High Noon issues recall after selling some vodka seltzer mislabeled as Celsius energy drinks

NEW YORK (CNN) — High Noon is issuing a voluntary recall of its vodka seltzer after some cases were mislabeled as Celsius energy drinks, potentially resulting in someone accidentally drinking alcohol.

The Food and Drug Administration said in a release Wednesday that cases of High Noon’s Beach Variety shipped from July 21 to 23 contained cans of its vodka-based seltzer labeled as Celsius’ Astro Vibe Sparkling Blue Razz flavor energy drinks.

High Noon, which is produced by E&J Gallo Winery, said in a statement to CNN that it was a “labeling error from our can supplier,” adding that it’s working with the FDA, distributors and retailers to “ensure the safety and well-being of our consumers.”

The brand is recalling two production lots, which is a “small batch,” the spokesperson said, but didn’t provide an exact case count.

The FDA’s website said that drinking the mislabeled Celsius “will result in unintentional alcohol ingestion” and no “illnesses or adverse events” have been reported.

States where the cases were shipped include Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Consumers can find the specific information, including lot codes and UPC codes, on the FDA’s website. If affected, High Noon has an email address to contact for refunds.