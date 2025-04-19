FSU to resume classes days after deadly shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University announced over the weekend that it will resume classes just days after a gunman left two dead and injured six on campus.

In a letter posted to social media on Saturday, FSU President Richard McCullough said all classes and business operations will resume on Monday, April 21. He added that he "knows it won't feel like a normal week."

"It’s the last [week] before finals, and many of you are still processing what happened. Please take care of yourself," the letter reads. "If you need time or support, reach out. Students should contact their instructors for help with classwork or accommodation. Faculty and staff should connect with their dean or supervisor."

Later, McCullough said they "will be flexible" for students who need more time.

As we prepare to resume classes and business operations, we understand that some of you may not be ready to return. We will be flexible. If you need time, or support, please reach out to one of the many services we have available. We are here to help. pic.twitter.com/WObeY6oNY4 — FSU President Richard McCullough (@PresMcCullough) April 19, 2025

The FSU College Democrats issued a statement expressing their opposition to the announcement.

"Florida State will open again for normal function on Monday, 4/21, just days after the mass shooting which killed two and injured six. With just one day off after the shooting, the university gave students nearly double the amount of time off for a few inches of snow earlier this semester," the statement reads in part. "We, as students, are asking that FSU put locks on all doors, provide training to all faculty and staff on active shooter response, and give students more time to grieve. We are asking that our state legislature, less than two miles away, add appropriations into the budget for mental health intervention programs and funding for active shooter response training on all college campuses. We are asking that in next year’s legislative cycle, our legislator amend safe-storage laws to require safe storage protocols to be followed when there is any person in a household who cannot legally obtain a firearm, not just for minors under the age of sixteen. We are asking that Congress take steps to reinstate the office of gun violence prevention."

On April 17, 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, believed to be an FSU student, began shooting at random in the Student Union located on the Tallahassee campus. Shock rippled through the entire state, including the Tampa Bay area.

The shooting killed Tiru Chabba and Robert Morales. Chabba was a father of two and an employee of a campus vendor, while Morales was a former assistant football coach at Leon High School.

Ikner is in custody. Law enforcement officials confirmed that he is the stepson of a Leon County sheriff's deputy.