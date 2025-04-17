Multiple injured after shooting at Florida State University

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Multiple people were injured in a shooting at Florida State University's main campus in Tallahassee.

According to ABC News, at least four people were injured during the incident. Sources also said a suspect is in custody.

Scripps News reporter Forrest Saunders arrived at the scene around 12:30 p.m. He said he saw multiple people who were injured being loaded into ambulances outside the Student Union. One man was shackled by law enforcement before being taken from the scene.

I have seen multiple injured being loaded into ambulances outside the Student Union. One man was shackled by law enforcement before being taken from the scene. pic.twitter.com/OfzKCxuB1J — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) April 17, 2025

Tallahassee Memorial Hospital released the following statement in response to the shooting.

TMH is actively receiving and caring for patients related to an incident that has occurred at Florida State University. At this time, details are still unfolding, and we do not yet have specific information to share. However, we want to assure the community that our teams are fully mobilized and prepared to provide the highest level of care and support to all those affected.



We remain in close coordination with emergency responders and public safety officials. Out of respect for patient privacy and to ensure accurate information, we will provide updates as soon as they are available.



We ask for your patience and compassion during this difficult time.

Students are advised to continue sheltering in place by locking their doors and staying away from all doors and windows. Police are on the scene.

FSU said all classes and university events, including athletic events, on Thursday have been canceled. They added that those not already on the main campus at this time should avoid coming.

There are no further details available at this time.