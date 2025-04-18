1 victim who died in shooting at Florida State University has been identified

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — One victim who died in the shooting at Florida State University has been identified as a former assistant high school football coach.

Leon High School Athletics said Robert Morales was one of the victims in the shooting in a statement posted on the school's website. Morales was a former Assistant Football Coach at the school.

Leon High Athletics

The family provided pictures of Morales to ABC News

Family Photos

Officials confirmed two people died and six victims were injured after a man believed to be a student opened fire on the FSU campus Thursday.

On Thursday, Law enforcement officials said around 11:50 a.m. in the Student Union on Florida State University's campus in Tallahassee, the suspect, identified as Phoenix Ikner, 20, began shooting at random.

Ikner is in custody. Officials also confirmed that the shooter is the son of a Leon County sheriff's deputy.