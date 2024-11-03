13th Annual Tampa Pig Jig welcomes visitors in for BBQ, music, and more

TAMPA, Fla. — On a beautiful Sunday at Julian B. Lane Park in Tampa, the smell of BBQ filled the air for the 13th Annual Tampa Pig Jig.

“We made up a special bourbon sauce and some chicken, and then we’re doing ribs and pork butt,” said BBQ competitor Joe Guercio.

WFTS

“Right now, it’s brisket, the pork butt, some ribs. I think a little bit later our picanha is going to go on,” said another competitor, Bert McBride.

The event was initially scheduled for mid-October, but in light of impacts from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, it was rescheduled.

The Tampa Pig Jig features food, music including Dierks Bentley, and a corporate BBQ competition. And, it's all for a great cause, with proceeds going to NephCure.

“We’re out here for our best friend, Will Wellman’s rare kidney disease, FSGS and nephrotic syndrome,” said Chris Whitney, the Tampa Pig Jig Co-Founder and the HopeWill Foundation. “Patients around the world helping to improve awareness and raise funds for a cure, and we’ve raised over $9 million in the years we’ve been doing this event since 2011 all because people just show up out here and support us and have a great time.”

WFTS

On top of that, Whitney said they’re also giving funds from their 50/50 raffle to hurricane victims to help support the community.

“It’s amazing to see how many people are still able to show up and show out and donate to this wonderful cause, even in spite of the two hurricanes,” said McBride. “Shows the resilience of the community, and we’re happy to be a part of it.”

For more information on the event on Sunday, November 3, click here.