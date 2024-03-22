Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

More complaints filed against pet groomer arrested for animal abuse in Sarasota: SPD

Watch the latest ABC Action News headlines any time. Updated weekdays during from 4am to 11:30pm.
Diane Stevens arrest.png
Posted at 8:19 AM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 09:21:46-04

SARASOTA, Fla. — Additional complaints have been made after a pet groomer was arrested for alleged animal abuse in Sarasota.

The Sarasota Police Department said they have received tips from around 60 people after they arrested Diana Stevens, 41, for the abuse that witnesses claim took place at Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming at 1129 South Tamiami Trail.

Police said they are actively looking into the new claims after witnesses initially told them Stevens beat, berated and tossed animals as she groomed them at her business.

Employees also claimed they had to intervene in several instances, and customers said their pets behaved abnormally after they picked them up. Detectives obtained a search warrant and video evidence, which supported the allegations.

Stevens was arrested on March 8 and charged with five counts of aggravated animal abuse and five counts of animal cruelty.

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.