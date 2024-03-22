More complaints filed against pet groomer arrested for animal abuse in Sarasota: SPD

SARASOTA, Fla. — Additional complaints have been made after a pet groomer was arrested for alleged animal abuse in Sarasota.

The Sarasota Police Department said they have received tips from around 60 people after they arrested Diana Stevens, 41, for the abuse that witnesses claim took place at Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming at 1129 South Tamiami Trail.

Police said they are actively looking into the new claims after witnesses initially told them Stevens beat, berated and tossed animals as she groomed them at her business.

Employees also claimed they had to intervene in several instances, and customers said their pets behaved abnormally after they picked them up. Detectives obtained a search warrant and video evidence, which supported the allegations.

Stevens was arrested on March 8 and charged with five counts of aggravated animal abuse and five counts of animal cruelty.