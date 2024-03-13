Pet groomer arrested for animal abuse in Sarasota, police say

SARASOTA, Fla. — A pet groomer was arrested on Friday after multiple employees and customers at her Sarasota business claimed she abused the animals.

The Sarasota Police Department said witnesses told them Diana Stevens, 41, beat, berated and tossed animals as she groomed them at Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming at 1129 South Tamiami Trail. The business was originally being investigated for financial crimes when detectives uncovered the abuse.

Employees claimed they had to intervene in several instances, and customers said their pets behaved abnormally after they picked them up. Detectives obtained a search warrant and video evidence, which supported the allegations.

Stevens was arrested on March 8 and charged with five counts of aggravated animal abuse and five counts of animal cruelty.

Anyone with information on this case should email Detective Sullivan at jessica.sullivan@sarasotaFL.gov or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS.