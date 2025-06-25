Airline employee from Bradenton sentenced to prison for trying to meet 12-year-old

A 52-year-old airline employee from Bradenton has been sentenced to federal prison after trying to meet a minor, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday morning.

Brian Walker received a sentence of 12 years and 7 months for attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, Walker contacted a 12-year-old girl living in his community on social media. The FBI took over the social media account as part of an undercover operation and engaged in chats with Walker.

On June 24, 2024, court documents state Walker traveled to meet the minor in person at the community pool, where he was subsequently arrested. Authorities seized a cell phone from Walker and found images and videos of minors, including those under the age of 12, engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Walker pleaded guilty on March 25.

His prison sentence will be followed by 20 years of supervised release, according to the DOJ.