Lightning struck cabana on beach, one person hospitalized

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials confirmed that one person was hospitalized Monday afternoon following a lightning strike on Holmes Beach.
One adult individual was transported as a result of the lightning strike hitting a cabana that four people were under on the beach near 68th Street, according to Fire Marshal Rodney Kwiatkowski of West Manatee Fire Rescue District.
The other three people denied medical treatment, according to officials.
This is a developing story.
