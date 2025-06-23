Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Lightning struck cabana on beach, one person hospitalized

lightning-strike.png
Ryan French
lightning-strike.png
Posted
and last updated

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials confirmed that one person was hospitalized Monday afternoon following a lightning strike on Holmes Beach.

One adult individual was transported as a result of the lightning strike hitting a cabana that four people were under on the beach near 68th Street, according to Fire Marshal Rodney Kwiatkowski of West Manatee Fire Rescue District.

The other three people denied medical treatment, according to officials.

This is a developing story.

'Nonsense' or necessary? HOA board approves $82,000 in assessments to challenge trademark of name

The ABC Action News I-Team has learned the name of a small neighborhood association in Pinellas County is at the center of a very expensive legal battle. Homeowners in the Stonebriar subdivision are racking up thousands in legal fees.

Florida HOA board approves $82,000 in assessments to challenge trademark

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.