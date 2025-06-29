Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sarasota County deputies investigate shooting involving BMW and Chevy Bronco

police
Posted

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County deputies are investigating a shooting involving two cars that took place around 7:30 p.m. Saturday near Turner Street and Church Street.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department, both drivers fled the scene. One car is a BMW and the other is a green Chevy Bronco.

Police are seeking a person of interest, but no one is in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

