Sarasota County deputies investigate shooting involving BMW and Chevy Bronco

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County deputies are investigating a shooting involving two cars that took place around 7:30 p.m. Saturday near Turner Street and Church Street.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department, both drivers fled the scene. One car is a BMW and the other is a green Chevy Bronco.
Police are seeking a person of interest, but no one is in custody.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Pinellas County wakes up to storm damage after tornado rips through the area
The tornado ripped off roofs, snapped trees and scattered debris throughout the area, but thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported.
People across Pinellas County waking up to storm damage