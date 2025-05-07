Florida man already facing multiple charges for exposing himself was charged again: MCSO

SARASOTA, Fla — A Florida man already arrested on multiple counts of exposing himself in public was charged again after a victim allegedly identified him from a news report.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Fredrick Piccolo Jr., 47, for exposure of sexual organs. Court documents from Manatee County said the victim went to the Sheriff's Office and reported a man exposed himself to her while he was sitting in his vehicle on March 14.

The victim told the deputy that the man allegedly asked for directions, the victim walked over to give him directions and saw his exposed genitals.

Court Documents said she told her neighbor about the incident. The neighbor showed her a news article, and she recognized Piccolo as the same person and called MCSO.

Manatee County Sheriff

Piccolo was charged with exposure three times at the University Town Center Mall in Sarasota in 2024.

He was also arrested for exposure while riding inhis car on March 28.

Manatee County said it is possible that he has done this multiple times and the investigation is ongoing.

Since there is potential for other victims, we are using his mugshot in this news article.

ABC Action News Mugshot Policy When a mugshot is used

If the person is still on the loose and a potential threat to the community; if there is a good chance that showing the suspect would help identify additional victims or otherwise protect the public from a serious threat or if the crime or the suspect is of such a significant note that seeing them in a mugshot is in the greater public interest. Using previous mugshots

Only if the story is specifically talking about that previous crime We do not show mugshots of victims

This policy started in early 2021