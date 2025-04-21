Fired comms director at New College charged with exposing himself, riding around in car naked: Warrant

SARASOTA, Fla — New details about the former communications director at New College of Florida's arrest for allegedly exposing his sex organs.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Fredrick Piccolo Jr., 47, on March 28 for exposure of sexual organs. A court document from Manatee County said the victim called 911 and reported a man exposed himself to her after he had asked for directions.

The victim told the deputy that the man asked for directions to Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota. Piccolo told the victim that he did not have his phone because he found out his girlfriend was married, and "he ran out with just a shirt he grabbed."

Piccolo then drove off and turned around, blocking the woman's path. That is when she noticed he was not wearing any clothes, ran away, and called 911.

The woman was able to identify Piccolo from a police lineup, court documents show.

Piccolo was arrested in 2024 for the same offense three other times in Sarasota County. The incidents happened twice at Dillard's and once at the Banana Republic stores in the University Town Center mall in Sarasota.

Piccolo would expose himself to workers while in the fitting rooms of the stores.

Piccolo was the marketing director at New College of Florida, but the college said he is no longer employed with them. He had previously worked in the communications office of Governor Ron DeSantis.