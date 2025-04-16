Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Former comms director at New College of Florida arrested for exposing himself

SARASOTA, Fla — Former communications director at New College of Florida arrested for allegedly exposing his sex organs.

Manatee County Sheriff said they arrested Fredrick Piccolo, 47, for exposure of sexual organs. Court records show that Piccolo was arrested in 2024 for the same offense three other times in Sarasota County.

The incidents happened twice at Dillard's and once at the Banana Republic stores in the University Town Center mall in Sarasota.

Piccolo would expose himself to workers while in the fitting rooms of the stores.

Piccolo was the marketing director at New College of Florida, but the college said he is no longer employed with them. He had previously worked for Governor Ron DeSantis in his communications office.


