Drivers in Palmetto say traffic can be a nightmare even without construction

PALMETTO, Fla. — Drivers in Palmetto along U.S. 41 said traffic, on most days, is a nightmare.

"Took me two hours Thursday to get from here to Manatee. It's four miles," driver Sherry Batye explained.

Action Air One flew over the area one morning during rush hour, and traffic was bumper to bumper for more than a mile.

The owner of Burger & Pancake House, located on the corner of 17th Street, said bad traffic is bad business.

"Last Wednesday morning, that big traffic, we lost big-time business because nobody wanted to come out because it's going to take them hours to get here and hours to go back," Ismail Ilhan explained.

When U.S. 41 gets backed up, people pack U.S. 301.

"The bridges are terrible, and you've got to get over them," Batye added.

On top of an already hectic commute in Palmetto, there's construction from 17th Street to Bayshore Road.

FDOT sent us this statement:

"The State Road 45 (U.S. bus 41) from 17th Street to Bayshore Road and roundabout project is in the later stages of completion. In fact, they are paving the roadway and anticipating completion by April. Also, the right turn onto 23rd is open, as is the left turn onto 26th."

Meanwhile, Ilhan said U.S. 41 should be on local officials' radar even without the construction.

"They are trying to build more community around here. More community means more people, more vehicles, but I don't see they are creating alternative roads going across from the river. That's the big problem. I think they need another bridge because these two are not enough," Ilhan said.