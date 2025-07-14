Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
VIDEO: Boat fire at Bradenton Marina

The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) said there was a boat fire at the Twin Dolphin Marina on Monday, July 14.
  • BPD said the fire happened at around 1:30 p.m.
  • Police confirmed temporarily closing the Riverwalk for fire department to be on-scene.
  • This is an ongoing story.
