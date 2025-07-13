BPD seeks witnesses in fatal crash involving pickup truck and motorcycle

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) is looking for potential witnesses to a fatal crash that happened on July 7.

ABC Action News reported on July 8 that officers arrested Milton May, 52, who they said was involved in a crash that left one person dead and another in the hospital in Manatee County.

BPD said May was driving his pickup truck home after leaving a local business shortly before 10:15 p.m.

While driving east on 42nd Avenue West, police said May went into the path of a motorcycle heading north on 59th Street West.

The crash killed a 35-year-old woman who was riding on the bike and critically injured the driver, a 28-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert, where he remains in the ICU.

Now, police said they would like to speak to potential witnesses, which may include the people in the truck and the man in the photos they sent out Sunday.

Bradenton Police Department

If you have any information, contact Officer Ian Emrich at ian.emrich@bradentonpd.com.