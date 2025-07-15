Sandbag locations open up across the Tampa Bay area amid flood watch

TAMPA, Fla. — A flood watch is in effect for most of the Tampa Bay area until 11 p.m. Tuesday evening. Here is a list of all sandbag locations open across the area. We will update as we get information from county and city officials.
Anyone living in areas prone to flooding should consider stocking up on sandbags.
Citrus County
Homosassa
- Homosassa Recreation Park
- 4210 S Grandmarch Ave
- Self Service, bring your own shovel
Crystal River
- Bicentennial Park
- 501 N Baseball Pt
- Self Service, bring your own shovel
Pinellas County
St. Pete Beach
- Egan Park
9101 Blind Pass Rd
Pasco County
New Port Richey
- Public Works Operations Center, 6132 Pine Hill Road
- Until 4 p.m.
- Bring your own shovel
Hillsborough County
- No information provided
Manatee County
- No information provided
Sarasota County
- No information provided
Polk County
- No information provided
Hernando County
No information provided
