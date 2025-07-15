Sandbag locations open up across the Tampa Bay area amid flood watch

TAMPA, Fla. — A flood watch is in effect for most of the Tampa Bay area until 11 p.m. Tuesday evening. Here is a list of all sandbag locations open across the area. We will update as we get information from county and city officials.

Anyone living in areas prone to flooding should consider stocking up on sandbags.

Citrus County

Homosassa Homosassa Recreation Park 4210 S Grandmarch Ave Self Service, bring your own shovel

Crystal River Bicentennial Park 501 N Baseball Pt Self Service, bring your own shovel



Pinellas County

St. Pete Beach Egan Park 9101 Blind Pass Rd



Pasco County

New Port Richey Public Works Operations Center, 6132 Pine Hill Road Until 4 p.m. Bring your own shovel



Hillsborough County

Manatee County

Sarasota County

Polk County

Hernando County

