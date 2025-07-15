Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sandbag locations open up across the Tampa Bay area amid flood watch

TAMPA, Fla. — A flood watch is in effect for most of the Tampa Bay area until 11 p.m. Tuesday evening. Here is a list of all sandbag locations open across the area. We will update as we get information from county and city officials.

Anyone living in areas prone to flooding should consider stocking up on sandbags.

Citrus County

  • Homosassa

    • Homosassa Recreation Park
    • 4210 S Grandmarch Ave
    • Self Service, bring your own shovel

  • Crystal River

    • Bicentennial Park
    • 501 N Baseball Pt
    • Self Service, bring your own shovel

Pinellas County

  • St. Pete Beach

    • Egan Park

    • 9101 Blind Pass Rd

Pasco County

  • New Port Richey

    • Public Works Operations Center, 6132 Pine Hill Road
    • Until 4 p.m.
    • Bring your own shovel

Hillsborough County

  • No information provided

Manatee County

  • No information provided

Sarasota County

  • No information provided

Polk County

  • No information provided

Hernando County

  • No information provided

