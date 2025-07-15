Criminal investigation launched after boat catches fire at Bradenton marina

BRADENTON, Fla. — Police are seeking the public's help after launching a criminal investigation into a boat that caught fire at a Bradenton marina on Monday.

The Bradenton Police Department said the fire broke out at the Twin Dolphin Marina around 1:30 p.m., causing the riverwalk to temporarily shut down.

Bradenton Police Department

Police ask anyone who was on the riverwalk shortly before or after the fire to contact Det. Michael Carpenter via email at michael.carpenter@bradentonpd.com.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously here.