Criminal investigation launched after boat catches fire at Bradenton marina

BRADENTON, Fla. — Police are seeking the public's help after launching a criminal investigation into a boat that caught fire at a Bradenton marina on Monday.
The Bradenton Police Department said the fire broke out at the Twin Dolphin Marina around 1:30 p.m., causing the riverwalk to temporarily shut down.
Police ask anyone who was on the riverwalk shortly before or after the fire to contact Det. Michael Carpenter via email at michael.carpenter@bradentonpd.com.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously here.
'We’re devastated': Community mourns death of Tampa man killed while visiting family in West Bank
Many people came together Sunday evening to pay their respects to Sayfollah Musallet, a 20-year-old who was killed while visiting family members overseas.