2nd arrest made in attempted home invasion day after Christmas

BRADENTON, Fla. — Another suspect was arrested in a home invasion that left one man dead the day after Christmas.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office arrested Aldo Jean Pierre Armijos-Casillo, 32, after receiving information that he had boarded a bus from Colorado to San Diego, California, in an attempt to flee to Mexico.

According to deputies, a traffic crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler caused several hours of gridlock on Interstate 70 near Vail, Colorado, which allowed the Vail Police SWAT team to intercept the bus and take Armijos-Casillo into custody without incident.

On Dec. 26, 2024, deputies said two suspects, later identified as 39-year-old Michel Soto-Mella and 27-year-old Jorge Nestevan Flores-Toledo, were seen on a homeowner's surveillance camera breaking into the rear of the home on Hickory Hammock Circle in Bradenton.

The homeowner confronted the suspects and fired at least three shots from a 9-millimeter handgun, hitting one of the intruders as the other ran away.

Flores-Toledo was shot multiple times and was in critical condition before being taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Manatee County Sheriff's deputies tracked down Soto-Mella, who was arrested about four blocks from the scene, using K-9 units.

Deputies continued to investigate the incident, believing there were more suspects involved, which led to Armijos-Casillo's arrest. He is being charged with felony murder for his involvement in Flores-Toledo's death.

MCSO added that he was in the US on a 90-day pass from Chile and will be extradited to Manatee County at a later date.

