1 dead, 1 arrested after attempted home invasion in Bradenton: Manatee Sheriff

BRADENTON, Fla. — One man is dead, and another is under arrest after a homeowner fired shots at them during an attempted home invasion Thursday night, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the sheriff's office, around 9 p.m., two men were seen on a homeowner's surveillance camera breaking into the rear of the home on the 6700 block of Hickory Hammock Circle in Bradenton.

The homeowner confronted the home invaders and fired at least three shots from a 9-millimeter handgun, hitting one of the intruders as the other ran away.

The injured home invader was shot multiple times and was in critical condition before being taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries Friday morning.

Manatee County Sheriff's deputies tracked down the other suspect, who was arrested about four blocks from the scene, using K-9 units.

Sheriff Rick Wells said the suspect who ran from the scene is believed to be of Chilean descent and had overstayed a 90-day visa given by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

"This is the state of Florida. If you want to break into someone's home, you should expect to be shot," Wells said of the situation.

Detectives and Customs and Border Protection are still investigating the suspects' identities and/or citizenship status.