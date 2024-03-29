Watch Now
1 dead after early Friday morning crash in Manatee County

Posted at 11:05 AM, Mar 29, 2024
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died after a fiery crash between a Land Rover and a semi-truck early Friday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Land Rover was driving south on U.S. 41, approaching Piney Point Road. The Land Rover went out of its lane and onto the paved shoulder.

The SUV then hit the rear of a semi-truck that was parked on the site of the road with its trailer lights on.

The Land Rover ended up just off to the side of the semi-truck on the shoulder. After the collision, both the Land Rover and semi truck caught fire.

FHP said the drier of the Land Rover was pronounced dead on the scene. No information was given about the driver of the semi.

