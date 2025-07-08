1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Bradenton crash between motorcycle and truck

BRADENTON, Fla. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle in Manatee County on Monday night.
The Bradenton Police Department said the crash occurred around 10:37 p.m. on 59th Street West.
Police said the victim who died was a passenger on the motorcycle during the crash.
The motorcycle's driver was transported as a trauma alert to a hospital and is currently in the ICU in critical but stable condition.
59th Street West is closed between Cortez Road and 40th Avenue West during the investigation.
