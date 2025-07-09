Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
VIDEO: Sarasota police officers rescue driver from burning car after crash

Sarasota Police Department
The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) said officers rescued a driver from a burning car after a three-vehicle crash.
  • The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) said officers rescued a driver from a burning car after a three-vehicle crash.
  • The crash happened at the SR 45 / SR 683 split in the early hours of June 30.
  • Nearby officers heard the collision and saw that one of the cars was on fire with the unconscious driver still buckled in the front seat.
  • In the bodycam footage provided by SPD, you can see an officer open the car door, unbuckle the driver, and pull the driver to safety.

WATCH: Sarasota police officer rescues driver from burning car after crash

The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) said officers rescued a driver from a burning car after a three-vehicle crash.

  • SPD said the driver survived and was pulled out just before their car was engulfed in flames.
  • The crash is currently under investigation.

