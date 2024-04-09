Visitors celebrate solar eclipse at Clearwater Beach

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of people headed to the beach on Monday to watch the solar eclipse.

"Suspenseful, euphoric. Everyone is joyous and happy," said Julie Bishop, a beachgoer.

Many people spent their afternoon at Clearwater Beach.

"It's something you never get to see that often, so I'm glad we have it here at Clearwater," said Santiago Alvarado, another beachgoer.

The organization Visit St. Pete/Clearwater handed out free protective glasses to visitors. As people put on those glasses and gazed up at the sky, many tourists and locals decided to enjoy the moment with sand under their feet.

"Perfect time. Beach, eclipse, it doesn't get better than this," said Gabriel Amaro, another beachgoer.

Event organizers said the eclipse has brought many people from all over Florida to Clearwater Beach, and visitors said they really wanted to enjoy this historic event in such a beautiful place.

"I think it's good to see these kinds of natural things that are beautiful around people who enjoy it and value it too," said Melisa Mahecha, another beachgoer.

But the cherry on top was a sand sculpture in honor of the 2024 eclipse.

"With anything, it's great when they take a photo of it, and you made the roll, and they are going to share it with everyone else," said Patrick Harsch, a sand sculptor.

Harsch created the sand sculpture at the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival, which became a big focus at the event.

"It's ephemeral. It's only here for a minute, so come in and enjoy it, and you do have the photos to look at," said Harsch.

It's something Gabriel Amaro will never forget.

"He will remember this for his life and for his next generation of kids," said Amaro.