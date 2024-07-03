Treasure Island law enforcement cracks down on ordinances to limit firework use on the 4th of July

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Treasure Island Fire Rescue and police are cracking down to limit fireworks on the beach.

By law, Treasure Island cannot completely ban fireworks. But this year, the city is enforcing other ordinances to limit their use.

"The fireworks on the beach when they're not set off by professionals can be dangerous. They can tip over in the sand and shoot in the direction that you didn't intend. I was out here with my family last year and it was a little scary when folks started shooting off launching type fireworks," said Treasure Island Fire Rescue Chief Trip Barrs.

Visitors said that fireworks covered Treasure Island Beach on the last Fourth of July.

"It was kind of scary to tell you the truth," said Andrea Williams, who visits the Tampa Bay area every Independence Day.

Williams said it's become more dangerous over the years.

"It was kind of crazy. We had to be careful on watching the regular fireworks that were going on and watching what else was going on around because we didn't want to get hit by all the other people setting off fireworks," said Williams.

Fire Chief Barrs said fireworks are not something to mess around with.

"We did have seven different fires in either sea oats or garbage cans due to fireworks and their debris," said Barrs.

Fireworks are now considered open flame, which is currently illegal to have on the beach.

There's also the "Leave No Trace on the Beach" ordinance, which considers firework debris and litter.

Local leaders said volunteers will be heading out over the next few days to remind people about the ordinances and educate the public.

"They are going to try and turn them around and get them to take their fireworks back to their vehicles as they approach, and if that doesn't work, there will be folks on the beach looking for fireworks," said Barrs.

Officials said if people continue violating the ordinances, they could face fines up to $93.