Treasure Island hosts first festival since Hurricanes Helene and Milton

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — One local community is now back open after hurricanes Helene and Milton.

For the first time in months, Treasure Island is welcoming visitors with a new festival called “Back to the Beach: Sand & Kites & Coastal Delights.”

"I am sculpting…I’m working on the logos right now, for the first time in almost two years!" said Meredith Corson-Doubleday, a local sculptor.

Doubleday is a local sand sculptor and usually participates in Treasure Island’s Sanding Ovations Festival, but that was cancelled last year following hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“Our home was damaged, along with thousands of other people who were displaced. We were displaced for a couple of months," said Doubleday.

After several months of Treasure Island working to recover from the storms…the city is welcoming people back.

“It’s just so exciting businesses are back open and it’s just a whole different feel," said Doubleday.

The city is hosting a festival this weekend, called “Back to the Beach: Sand & Kites & Coastal Delights.”

It will feature a large sand sculpture, kites, live music, and local vendors.

“It’s going to bring people back to the beach and let people see that we are open. A lot of people have this misconception that a lot of places aren’t open and so when they come out here, they can see it for themselves," said Jason Beisel with the City of Treasure Island.

Local leaders said the event will have a huge impact on local businesses.

“These businesses won’t survive on residents alone. We have to bring visitors in from other parts of Tampa Bay, other parts of the state, other parts of the country," said Beisel.

"Obviously, we had to get back open for everything going on this weekend, that was our main goal," said Kelin Fenton, who works at VIP Mexican American Cuisine on Treasure Island.

The restaurant was destroyed during the storms and Fenton hopes this weekend’s festival brings people through their doors.

“It's kind of been a ghost town but obviously there's a lot of local stuff moving around I mean, there is foot traffic but its definitely way better to see the beaches up and running again," said Fenton.