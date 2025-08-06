Third suspect arrested, charged in St. Pete murder

ST. PETE, Fla. — Police have arrested and charged a third suspect in the murder of a man in St. Petersburg last month.
The St. Petersburg Police Department said they arrested 31-year-old Dnerius McCullough in Riverview on Tuesday. He is suspected of shooting 39-year-old Reginald L. Booth multiple times on 9th Avenue South on July 29.
After the incident, Booth was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront, where he died.
McCullough was transported to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on a Pinellas County arrest warrant for first-degree murder and kidnapping.
Two other suspects, Larrion Boyd, 18, and Keshaun Lamb, 19, were also charged with felony murder and armed kidnapping.
The investigation is ongoing.
