Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Third suspect arrested, charged in St. Pete murder

st pete police.png
WFTS
st pete police.png
Posted

ST. PETE, Fla. — Police have arrested and charged a third suspect in the murder of a man in St. Petersburg last month.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said they arrested 31-year-old Dnerius McCullough in Riverview on Tuesday. He is suspected of shooting 39-year-old Reginald L. Booth multiple times on 9th Avenue South on July 29.

After the incident, Booth was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront, where he died.

McCullough was transported to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on a Pinellas County arrest warrant for first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Two other suspects, Larrion Boyd, 18, and Keshaun Lamb, 19, were also charged with felony murder and armed kidnapping.

The investigation is ongoing.

Corporation for Public Broadcasting shutdown will impact Tampa's PBS and NPR stations

From Mr. Rogers to Sesame Street. From Downton Abbey to the documentaries of filmmaker Ken Burns. They’re shows so many Americans love and grew up on, and they were broadcast on local PBS stations thanks to funding from the Corporation of Public Broadcasting.

Corporation for Public Broadcasting shutdown will impact Tampa's PBS and NPR stations

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.