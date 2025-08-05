St. Pete apartment residents receive letter warning about possible utility interruptions

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It's a problem that spans both Tampa and St. Pete. Utility companies are sending people who live in multiple apartment complexes letters telling them their utilities could be shut off, despite them paying their utility bills on time.

Residents said they pay their utilities every month to the property owner of their complex, Lurin Real Estate Holdings LLC.

"We wanna know what's going on with their money, like why are we paying rent and nothing is being, nothing is fixed being worked on? They don't pay vendors. It's just an ongoing thing," said George Tunea, who lives at Elements on Third.

"This is our residence. This is where we pay a lot to live and we deserve basic utilities," said Nicholas Mangieri, who also lives at the complex.

Residents at Elements on Third and The Morgan in St. Pete are at a loss.

"I've got 99 problems and this doesn't need to be one. Everyone in this day and age is very busy… and it's a very busy time for me at work right now and this is not something that any resident should be dealing with," said Mangieri.

Tenants at both apartment complexes contacted ABC Action News and said St. Pete Utilities sent them a letter.

It said the property owner, Lurin Real Estate Holdings LLC, has not made utility payments in months.

The letter also states St. Pete has exhausted all attempts to resolve the issue, and if no payments are made, utilities will be turned off on Aug. 21.

"We just want answers and for them to pay the bills so we can live here, that's it," said Tunea.

Residents said their utilities and internet are included in their monthly rent.

"We're paying a lot of money. Things aren't getting fixed," said Tunea.

ABC Action News did contact Lurin Real Estate Holdings LLC and a spokesperson said the company sent payment for the outstanding water bills late last week and there would be no interruption in water services.

But The City sent a statement saying, "As of August 1, we have received partial payments on some of the accounts and the city is hopeful this progress will continue..."

The City also said utility services are still currently scheduled to be discontinued on Aug. 21.

Geraldine DelGrande said she's upset that residents weren't notified of the issue sooner.

"It only gives the people in this building three weeks to figure out what they're gonna do possibly and that's what bothers me," said DelGrande.

Both residents, Nicholas Mangieri and George Tunea, said that if they lose their water, they will have to move out temporarily.

"Water and internet it's pretty much a necessity these days. I would probably just have to stay with a friend. I paid my rent through this month but until we get some movement and some actual results from them, I'm not paying my rent going forward after August," said Mangieri.

"I hope they come out and do the right thing. I mean, that's what everybody wants, you know. You wanna live in comfort, you wanna know that you're in a safe area. Pay your bills and let's move on. Let's all be happy living here," said Tunea.

Lorin Real Estate Holdings LLC owns another property in Tampa, called the Delmar Apartments.

Residents experienced the same issue and were notified that their water would be turned off as well.

We spoke to residents back in May, and after our coverage, Lorin Real Estate paid Tampa Water and utilities were not interrupted.